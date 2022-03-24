Two face Common Pleas Court for supervision violations

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — Two men appeared for their initial appearances via video conference at the Darke County Common Pleas Court Wednesday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Bronson W. Fisher, 37, of Greenville entered a denial plea to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the third degree with previous convictions. The court appointed defense attorney David Rohrer to represent him, and Prosecuting Attorney Jesse Green represented the state.

Fisher is currently in the Darke County Jail for disobeying the terms of probation on a previous domestic violence case with a $20,000 bond. While discussing bail for this case, Green brought up the facts in order to alert the judge as to the situation at hand.

“The offense was committed while he was on pretrial supervision,” Green said. “I had an opportunity to speak to the victim and obtain some medical records. They indicated he cracked two of her teeth and a portion of one of them, so given the extent of the harm, we intend on adding felonious assault when we indict him.”

Green continues to say the defendant stole $200 from the victim, so a theft charge will be added as well. Given Fisher was also on supervision and the victim was exceptionally fearful should he be released, the state asked the court for a $30,000 bond on top of the $20,000 bond he currently has for a prior domestic violence case.

Fisher had a chance to speak up after Green was through giving his recommendation. Fisher stated his mistake was thinking he was strong enough when he was still at his weakest point.

“We both thought we’d be able to work through it. We thought this would maybe just boil over, but as time went on, it proved not to be the case,” Fisher said.

Judge Hein set a blanket bond of $20,000 for both domestic violence cases in order to keep bond at a more reasonable level. Fisher’s next court appearance will be April 18.

If found guilty, Fisher faces up to 3 years incarceration and a $10,000 fine, all of which are not mandatory.

Austin J. Parker, 21, of Greenville, pleaded guilty for violating the treatment intervention program for the original charge of vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree. Parker faces up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine, all of which are not mandatory.

Prosecuting Attorney Deborah Quigley stated Parker has a $9,577.44 restitution and thinks six months would be appropriate for Parker.

Parker’s probation officer spoke up about Parker stating he has failed to report three times.

“It would be like fighting a losing battle if we were to keep him on,” Mr. Genovesi said. “I think he needs a sentence of your (Judge Hein) choosing, and we need to move onto people we can reach and help.”

Judge Hein sentenced Parker to supervision for 36 months with 30 days in jail. If Parker fails, he will face up to 10 months for failure to comply.

