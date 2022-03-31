DCCA coffee house series presents Sunny Wilkinson

Staff report

ARCANUM — Darke County Center for the Arts will present accomplished singer Sunny Wilkinson at Arcanum’s Wayne Trail Historical Society on Thursday, April 21, 2022, as part of DCCA’s Coffee House Series of casual concerts.

“We were quite disappointed when our originally scheduled performer became ill and unable to perform, but then the agent representing her came up with the amazing Sunny Wilkinson as a suitable substitute, much to our relief and delight,” explained DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “Sunny is an exceptional artist who knows how to swing as well as how to sing; she will mightily entertain her audience with her outstanding voice and interpretations.”

Sunny Wilkinson has sung with the Count Basie Band, Clark Terry, and Edgar Winter among others. The artist has been described as a vocalist “always doing something new, even with old familiar songs.” Wilkinson stated her belief that her music provides a soulful connection to others: “I love singing right to the soul.” The singer has also made significant contributions in jazz education, having served on the faculty at Michigan State University, University of Michigan, and Western Michigan University, while also teaching numerous private students, as well as presenting clinics at universities and festivals across the United States. At the DCCA Coffee House show, Wilkinson will be accompanied by her husband, Dr. Ron Newman, who has been a member of the Michigan State faculty since 1980.

Sponsors for the Coffee House Series are Steve and Eileen Litchfield, Rodney Oda, and the Andersons. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. Also, DCCA membership contributions and funds provided by Darke County Endowment for the Arts support all DCCA presentations. Additionally, DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation.

Tickets for the Sunny Wilkinson concert are $10, and can be purchased on DCCA’s website www.DarkeCountyArts.org, by calling DCCA at 937-547-0908, or at the DCCA office located on the third floor of Greenville Public Library.