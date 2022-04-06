Commissioners discuss allowances and appropriations

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met to discuss money allowances and appropriations. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present.

The commissioners approved the transfer of funds to cover new grants and bonds that were unknown at the beginning of the year. A total of $5,074,725.68 were transferred to allow the county to cover additional advances, and a total of $790,881 were transferred to cover additional county matches needed for new grants.

The commissioners also approved a fund transfer for the Job and Family Services CSEA support for April 2022. The transfer of $61,392.69 went from the County Fund to the Children Services fund for what Aultman deemed as “monthly support,”and it will be reviewed again in May.

The commissioners also approved an expense request for the Darke County Prosecuting Attorneys Deborah Quigley and Jesse Green. The request was for mandatory attendance at the 2022 OPAA Spring Seminar in Columbus with a total cost for both parties of $1,912.24. The cost includes transportation, parking, lodging, and meals.

The commissioners also approved the revenue and appropriation increases for the 2020 FAA AIP Grant for the parallel taxiway and West Apron at the airport. Increases totaled $58,263.57, and a total of $332,450.44 was also transferred to cover Great Lakes Construction. The costs will advance back once revenue is received.

“We’re closing this thing out,” Aultman said.

