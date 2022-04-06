Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

March 22

ASSAULT: At 12:10 p.m. while stationed at the Greenville High School, officers learned that a fight had occurred in the cafeteria. The assistant principal advised officers he observed a 14-year-old male punch another 15-year-old male student in the face. The school’s security videos were checked, and they confirmed the accident. The 14-year-old was issued a citation reference assault, and both boys were picked up by their mothers and suspended from school for three days.

March 23

ASSAULT: At 11:24 a.m. officers at the Greenville High School learned of an altercation between two students had just occurred on the second floor of the building. The assistant principal advised two male students were fighting over borrowed earbuds. One of the males admitted to grabbing and attempting to punch the other. He was issued a citation reference assault and was suspended for three days.

March 26

WANTED PERSON: At 7:17 a.m. officers responded to a report of a wanted subject. Robert King was found to have an active warrant for his arrest for a drug charge, no bond. King was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail.

March 27

DRUGS: At 10:01 p.m. officers observed a Chevy Trailblazer traveling with a license plate belonging to a Dodge. During the traffic stop, it was found the driver, Michael Braun, had driving privileges under a noncompliance suspension, and the vehicle was registered to another male. Two glass pipes with burnt residue, five glass jars containing an unknown green substance, a scale, and four glass jars containing an unknown white crystal like substance were found. Braun’s license was seized and he was released to his girlfriend. The substances were sent to the lab for testing.

March 29

TRESPASSING: At 2:24 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a trespassing complaint. The manager stated Sheila Horne was on the property asking customers for money. The manager advised Horne had been warned for trespass before and knows she should not be on the property. Horne was contacted and admitted she had been on the property with prior knowledge she was not supposed to be there. She was warned for trespassing and issued a citation from criminal trespass.

DOMESTIC: At 7:02 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Plum Street in reference to a domestic dispute. Officers were advised the suspect, Jonathan Houdeshell, had left the residence in a red Chevy Avalanche prior to arrival. The victim was found on the porch crying with bloody lips. She advised Houdeshell punched her in the mouth during an argument. Houdeshell will be served with a domestic violence citation and arrested once located. There were no children present.

March 30

FIGHT: At 10:25 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance at the 100 block of Montgomery Street. The complainant explained the upstairs neighbors could be heard arguing, so he went up to do a welfare check when a male subject answered a door and the two began arguing. The male subject spit onto the complainant’s shirt and then fled the scene. The female inside the residence advised officers her and her boyfriend, Alan Dich, had been in a verbal argument before he fled the scene. Dich came home and admitted to the verbal arguments and to spitting on the complainant’s shirt. He was issued a misdemeanor citation for disorderly conduct. There were no school-aged children present during the incident.

April 1

THEFT: At 6:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a theft report that had occurred at the 400 block of Harrison Avenue. The complainant advised a package was stolen from his porch by a female subject wearing a black Hocking Hills sweatshirt and blue jeans while he was at work. The package was a bark box full of various dog toys and treats valued at $45. Video evidence of the incident was provided. This case is under investigation.

WANTED PERSON: At 7:30 p.m. officers observed a vehicle fail to stop at the intersection of West Park Drive and North Broadway Street. During the traffic stop, officers learned the operator, Jaytin Michael Stewart, had a warrant for obstruction where he must serve a mandatory three days. It was also found Stewart had no driving privileges due to a noncompliance suspension. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

WANTED PERSON: At 8:31 p.m. officers observed a car parked at the 1300 block of Sweitzer Street with a passenger who had an active warrant. Ryan Ruppe had an active warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of assault with a $225 bond. Ruppe was also found to have had an active felony warrant for a probation violation on the original charge of dangerous drugs, no bond. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

April 3

WANTED PERSON: At 8:38 p.m. Kiara Smith was apprehended in reference to an active warrant out of Montgomery County for failing to appear for trial on a traffic offense with a $4,000 bond. Smith was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

