Stump retires after years of service at Tribute Funeral Homes

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Richard Stump, much-loved team member at Tribute Funeral Homes, has retired after 21 years of service to families and friends in our community.

Richard Stump first began serving our community in 1973 when he joined the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. After retiring in 2001, Richard sought part-time employment at Oliver Floyd Funeral Home in Greenville.

From pruning the outside landscaping, being on-call, working services and greeting families, Richard embodied hard work and dedication. Part-time employment grew to more hours than one would expect as he became a valued and vital member of the funeral home team. Families in the community soon became accustomed to seeing Richard greet them at the door when they arrived at the funeral home.

When talking about Richard, former Oliver-Floyd Funeral Home owner, Roger Oliver, had this to say about Richard:

“I’ve always thought well of Richard. When I was more active in the business, I could rely on his past experience in the sheriff’s office and in the funeral home. He helped me a lot. He has been a good friend.”

When Eric Fee purchased the funeral home — now called Tribute Funeral Homes — in 2017, Richard remained in service with the new owner and team. His experience, trade knowledge, and sharp mind made the transition of ownership seamless, and helped grow Tribute to what it is today.

Owner Eric Fee shares, “Richard officially retired from his years of service on Monday, March 28, 2022. He leaves a long legacy in the community of care and service. Hundreds of families have been touched by his kindness, professionalism, and compassion. Richard was a faithful employee and we were lucky to have him!”

Although he will be missed, Richard has expressed excitement about the future trips he has planned with his lovely wife, Rowena, attending more of his grandchildren’s games, taking care of his lawn, and enjoying all that retirement has to offer.

Tribute said it was proud to have had Richard as a part of its team for so many years, and grateful for the many years of service he has given to the industry and our community.