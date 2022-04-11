MVCTC Diesel and Power Technology students win State FFA contest

Staff report

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Diesel and Power Technology students competed in the FFA State Ag Mechanics Career Development Event (CDE) at The Ohio State University ATI campus at Wooster. The team of Eyan Hackler (Ansonia), Jacob Prasuhn (Ansonia), and Owen Stephens (Arcanum-Butler) won the state contest.

The Ag Mechanics CDE requires team members to demonstrate 10 skills from a master list of skills, including soldering, tubing flaring, MIG welding, electrical wire harness diagnostics, micrometer and caliper use, fluid ID, diesel fuel injector testing, and connecting wire terminals to make a wire connection.

According to the Ohio FFA website, “Agricultural Education CDE’s are educational activities that are organized and conducted by the Ohio Department of Education, Office of Career-Technical Education, Agricultural Education. They are designed to assess student competence in business and industry verified occupational skills, as detailed in the Agricultural and Environmental Content Standards. CDEs are a motivating force that stimulates occupational interests in and personal development of high school students enrolled in school-based agricultural education programs.”

