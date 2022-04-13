Edison State to recognize administrative professionals

Staff report

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will present a free online “lunch and learn” on Tuesday, April 26, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in recognition of Administrative Professionals Day that salutes the many contributions of office support staff throughout the area.

The virtual event is open to all office support professionals, including administrative assistants, executive assistants, office managers, and other employees who provide secretarial or administrative support for one or multiple supervisors. Supervisors and managers of those administrative professionals are encouraged to attend with their valued employees.

“This is our second year honoring administrative professionals through an online format and 29th year overall,” said Marva Archibald, Assistant Professor of Business at Edison State. “We hold this event each year to celebrate the many contributions that administrative professionals bring to the workplace.”

At this year’s workshop, the featured speaker will be Dr. Doreen Larson, President of Edison State. Larson will provide a keynote address on the theme “Conflict Resolution.” Conflicts will occur throughout life, but there are many ways to deal with them. Larson will share a lively message that will help people build a framework for facing conflicts, both in the office and in personal situations. This framework will help participants to never see conflicts the same again.

The event will also include a tribute to Gloria Harpest, who worked in banking for over 50 years. She began as a co-op student at the Greenville National Bank and worked in various departments before being promoted to Assistant Vice President of Human Resources in 1985. Harpest also served on the Advisory Committee at Edison State for over 35 years and as a past board member of the Darke County Chamber of Commerce, the Human Resource Council, and the Miami Valley Human Resource Association.

Those interested in the virtual event must register by Friday, April 22. For more information or to register, email Marva Archibald at [email protected] or call 937-778-7908 or email Roger Fulk at [email protected] or call 937-381-1547.