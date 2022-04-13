Franklin Monroe to offer 3rd annual In-Flight Service

Staff report

PITSBURG — Franklin Monroe Local School District (FMLSD) has announced its third annual In-Flight Service for Friday, May 13, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Rain Date: Tuesday, May 17)

WHY?

Currently, our students are “in flight” preparing for their next destination in life. It is FMLSD’s mission to provide an educational environment, which assures that all students become productive, life-long learners and citizens with integrity. There is no better way to accomplish this task than by giving back to the community that continues to show an overwhelming amount of support to our students and school.

WHAT?

Students, staff, and community members will go into the Pitsburg and local school community to serve citizens through various projects. FMLSD is soliciting opportunities for students to serve in Pitsburg and in-district families. A few examples would be lawn care, painting, cleaning, and organization. All applicants need to do is provide the job and supplies, while FMLSD provides the workforce.

SPONSORSHIP:

FMLSD will buy t-shirts for all the student/adult volunteers which will proudly display each of the sponsors for this day. Please contact Mr. PJ Burgett at 937-947-1328 or [email protected] for sponsorship opportunities and information.

HOW?

Please submit the following information no later than April 22, 2022:

— Name/Organization

— Contact phone number

— Contact email

— Address for project

— Project requested

Submissions may be emailed to [email protected], dropped off directly to the FM High School front desk, or mailed to FM In-Flight Service Committee, c/o PJ Burgett, P.O. Box 78, Pitsburg, OH 45358.

All efforts will be made to place students on jobs that complement their abilities. One week before FM In-Flight Service, applicants will be contacted at the number listed on their application to announce job selections.

DISCLAIMER:

Franklin Monroe reserves the right to decline any project that could be deemed dangerous to students’ mental or physical health. All students will sign a permission form waiving responsibility for injury from the person/organization/business or the school district.