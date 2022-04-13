Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

April 1

ASSAULT: At 7:36 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Sweitzer Street on a reported assault that occurred elsewhere in the city of Greenville. The complainant advised she had been assaulted and threatened with a knife by Ryan Ruppe. The Greenville Police Department has responded and charged Ruppe for a similar attack against the victim in the past month. Ruppe will be issued a citation for assault and aggravated menacing when all statements are returned to the officers.

April 5

SUBJECT W. WEAPON: At 5:33 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of West Main Street in reference to a 911 hang-up. There was an AR-15 style rifle on the bed in the bedroom, and Taylor Bunch advised that there were no firearms because he was not allowed to own firearms. Bunch was found to have had prior felony drug convictions and a M4 domestic violence conviction. He agreed to a search for more weapons and advised if there were weapons they belonged to his ex-girlfriend. During the search another AR-15 style rifle was located in an unlocked safe. Due to the previous convictions, the firearms were taken as property and were packaged and logged as such. Bunch was not arrested during this incident. Further investigation will occur before the case is sent to the prosecutors officer for potential weapons under disability charges.

April 6

THEFT: At 4:31 a.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Washington Avenue in reference to found property. It was found the gray bag lying beside the complainant’s steps contained medications belonging to a couple and had been stolen from their vehicle. All items were returned to the couple, and there are no suspects at this time.

April 5

VANDALISM: At 7:30 a.m. officers on duty at the Greenville High School learned a Vandalia-Butler High School student had entered the high school through an unlocked door on April 1 at 4:19 p.m. The male juvenile entered a room and tampered with the Ethernet cables and switch in the room. The male juvenile admitted he knew it would cause the internet to disconnect, and he was suspended from Butler High School due to the incident. He was served a citation reference criminal mischief. Video footage of the incident was placed into evidence.

April 7

THEFT: At 10:48 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a theft. The manager advised a night shift employee stole lottery tickets overnight. Kylee Holbrook was working overnight, and video surveillance showed her taking a total of 78 tickets for a total of $221. Contact with Holbrook was made and she admitted to having the tickets and advised she would take them to the station. As of April 8, she still had not returned the tickets and contact was attempted. Some of the tickets had been dropped off to the above address with a note asking the manager not to press charges. The rest of the tickets were retrieved, and it was found Holbrook had an active warrant through Mercer County for child neglect. Contact was made, and she was advised if she did not pick up her citation for theft, she would be issued a warrant.

EDP: At 12:47 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Martin Street in reference to a miscellaneous complaint. The complainant advised he was held against his will at a female’s house. He stated a male subject held a gun to his head for four hours and would not let him leave. The victim also brought a pair of gloves, one yellow and one black that he stated were worn by the person holding the gun to his head, but he did not explain how he obtained the gloves. The gloves were collected and placed into property.

April 8

SHOPLIFTING: At 3:20 p.m. officers responded to a reported shoplifting at the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue. The complainant advised she had caught Laura Schaffer “short scanning” items at the self checkout station meaning she was planning an item of lesser value under a more expensive item to make it look like they are only scanning the expensive item when they are in fact only scanning the item of lesser value. Video surveillance showed Schaffer placing items of lesser value under jeans and bath towels. She was cited for theft.

April 9

RECOVERED VEHICLE: At 4:59 p.m. officers recovered a stolen vehicle out of Miami County behind the 400 block of North Gray Street. A 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser parked in the alley behind the above address was found to be stolen out of Piqua. Multiple book bags and other miscellaneous items were in the back seat of the vehicle. Dillman’s Towing responded to the scene, and the male victim was contacted, and he advised he allowed his girlfriend, Amber Ross, to borrow the car and it never was returned. Miami County has issued a warrant for Amber Ross’s arrest regarding the stolen vehicle.

THEFT: At 9:33 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Gray Avenue on a theft complaint. The complainant stated that an unknown person(s) entered two of his vehicles and took some change and a couple CDs. There are no suspects in this case.

