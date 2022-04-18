Greenville Wal-Mart celebrates grand re-opening

By Tammy Watts

GREENVILLE — Greenville’s Walmart Supercenter celebrated its Grand Re-opening on Friday, April 15, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by company associates, representatives from the City of Greenville and Darke County Chamber of Commerce officials, and even the Easter Bunny. JoEllen Melling opened with a stirring rendition of the National Anthem.

To show appreciation for the community, Walmart made four donations, in $1,000 increments each, to the Greenville Police Department, Coalition for a Healthy Darke County, Greenville Citizens Baseball League, and Greenville Fire Department.

Walmart General Manager Brad Fetters stated that the “refresh, remodel, renew,” which consisted of a change in the store layout, and the addition of more parking spaces for online pick-up, all happened within a 14-week time frame. He credited his Walmart employees for their hard work, dedication, and caring for customers on a daily basis, particularly during the renovation. “You are actual rock stars,” he stated, and singled out some very special associates to come forward to assist with the ribbon cutting.

The 13 associates recognized for having been with Walmart since its original opening in Greenville, 28.5 years ago were: Michelle Bennett, Falaeh Gerace, Tina Bunger, Chris Heckman, Barb Klepinger, Steven Kiser, Merle Replogle, Joy Printz, Sally Ebers, John Kaebnick, Stacie Byerly, Stacey Whitaker, and Janelle Howell.

Greenville Mayor Steve Willman made a few remarks, pointing out that this year marks the 60th anniversary of Sam Walton founding Walmart in 1962. “We appreciate you being here in Greenville,” he concluded.

Fetters led the gathering in a Walmart cheer; Willman and Joel Allread, of American Title, shot confetti cannons, and the ribbon was cut. After the ceremony, everyone was treated to colorful cupcakes, and encouraged to look around and shop.

Walmart Supercenter is located at 1501 Wagner Avenue in Greenville, and is open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Daily Advocate reporter Tammy Watts can be reached at [email protected]