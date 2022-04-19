Shrek the Musical, Jr. this weekend at the high school

Arcanum News for the week of April 18, 2022

By Vickie Rhodehamel

The Arcanum High School drama department along with sponsorship from Edison State College presents Shrek the Musical, Jr. on April 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. and April 24 at 3 p.m. in the cafetorium. Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek the Musical, Jr., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and subsequent Broadway musical. It’s a “big bright beautiful world” as everyone’s favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairy tale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted-fairy tale, Shrek Jr. is a fun show for the whole family. The cast includes the Big Bad Wolf,

Captain of the Guard, Donkey, Dragon, Dwarf, Fiona, Gingy, Knights, Little Ogre, Lord Farquaad, Peter Pan, Pinocchio, storytellers, the Ugly Duckling, the Wicked Witch and of course, Shrek. Tickets are adults $7 and children (ages 3 to 17) $5. Tickets will be sold at the door until sold out or contact any cast member or Mr. or Mrs. Joel Hootman for advanced sale tickets.

Many thanks to the members of the Alumni Advisory Committee for their many years of service to the Alumni Association. Retiring this year after the banquet were advisory committee members Co-Chair, Carolyn Hollinger, Co-Chair, Sally Sharritts, and Treasurer, Helena Schlafman. The committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 at Trinity United Methodist Church to begin planning the 2023 event. Any member of the community is welcome to attend and join the committee. They will be looking for new members of the 2023 25 year and 50 year classes (1973 and 1998).

On May 12 at 7 p.m. the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will host Todd Clemmons to talk about the Dayton & Union Railroad. Some people never lose their love and fascination for trains. This is true for many people in Arcanum and neighboring communities where trains came through several times a day. Guest, Todd Clemmons, realizes the era of people remembering the importance trains were to the prosperity of their villages is ending. With that in mind, Todd is compiling information about the D&U Railroad line which came through Arcanum and neighboring communities. Todd will share his vision for a book and give historical overview of the D&U. The program will be open for those in attendance to tell their memories and stories. The AWTHS is located at 123 W. George Street in Arcanum.

On Monday, April 25 from 4 to 9 p.m., Buffalo Wild Wings of Greenville will donate 15 percent of your total bill (not including tax, gratuity, alcohol or promotional discounts) to our Arcanum Butler Schools. For your ticket, please download one from the school website at: shorturl.at/amyG2.

The Arcanum Public Library will host a Gardening Program and Plant Swap on May 3 at 6:30 p.m. This program gives beginner gardeners and experienced growers a great chance to exchange ideas, swap plants, and more. They will discuss planning the garden, what grows best in our area, and other topics. If you have extra seedlings or plants you wish to share or swap, bring them along. Check out our seed library while you are there. No registration is needed for this event. The library is located at 101 West North Street, Arcanum.

Van Buren Township Memorial Services will be held at Abbottsville Cemetery on May 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. with the Greenville High School NJROTC members and Arcanum High School band members performing the services. The address will be presented by Larry Harter, member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. Please note Memorial Services are being held one week early this year to accommodate local high school graduations. The cemetery is located at 4135 State Route 49.

Twin Township Memorial Services will be held at Ithaca Cemetery on May 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. with the Greenville High School NJROTC members and Arcanum High School band members performing the services. The address will be presented by Larry Harter, member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. Please note Memorial Services are being held one week early this year to accommodate local high school graduations. The cemetery is located at 711 State Route 503.

“There is no glory in star or blossom till looked upon by a loving eye; There is no fragrance in April breezes till breathed with joy as they wander by.” ~William Cullen Bryant

“April is the cruellest month.” ~T. S. Eliot

“The U.S. tax code was written by A students. Every April 15, we have to pay somebody who got an A in accounting to keep ourselves from being sent to jail.” ~P. J. O’Rourke

