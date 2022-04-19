Whirlpool gives more than $250,000

Staff report

GREENVILLE — On March 28 the Greenville KitchenAid plant donated $254,433.56 to the Darke County United Way.

The dollars that were donated included a dollar-for-dollar match from The Whirlpool Foundation. The Greenville KitchenAid plant collected donations that totalled $127,216.78 and the Foundation matched this at 100 percent.

“The money collected was from pledges, multiple sales and fundraisers throughout the year. Our employees have given generously throughout the year to be able to help those that need it in our community and I am very proud of the team,” said Renato Esteves, Plant Lead for Greenville KitchenAid.

Kristian Leonard, Campaign Chair, said she is greatful to all those who helped plan, coordinate, and participate in all the events. She says her team is dedicated to the community and giving back to it.

“I can’t thank the KitchenAid plant and The Whirlpool Foundation enough for their ongoing support to the Darke County United Way. This is a huge boost for all of the 27 non-profit agencies that utilize these funds for direct services for residents in need including youth, seniors, those in crisis, and those seeking self-sufficiency,” said Becca Cotterman, Darke County United Way Executive Director.