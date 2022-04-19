Whittaker has the experience to be sheriff

I would like to encourage readers to vote to keep Mark Whittaker as sheriff of Darke County.

Recently, I moved to assisted living in Warren County to be closer to my children. Prior to that, however, I was a lifelong (84-year) resident of Darke County. Having been born there, raised a family and worked there, I will always be a Darke-Countian at heart and I know with his experience, Whittaker is the best person for the job.

In 1964, my father, Robert “Bob” Howard was elected sheriff of Darke County. Upon his untimely death in 1966, my mother, Margaret Howard was appointed to the position. She proudly served as one of Ohio’s first female sheriffs until the election of Jim Irwin at which time my mother returned to her position as matron of the jail until her retirement in 1980. Needless to say, I had a unique vantage point into the workings of the Darke County Sheriff’s office.

I have known Mark Whittaker his entire life, and although times are much different now than when my parents each held the office, I am confident he is the best person for the job. He has dedicated most of his adult life to public service, including as Chief Deputy under Toby Spencer. Whittaker is capable, knowledgeable, and experienced. He has all the qualities that matter most in a sheriff, especially experience.

In his long time with the Darke County Sheriff’s office, Whittaker has been dedicated, shown fairness, and has gained a broad scope of experience to serve the county. This is why he is the best person to continue the job.

Early voting is now open, or you can cast your ballot on election day, Tuesday, May 3, between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Judy Howard Jones

Warren County