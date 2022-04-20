National Day of Prayer to be observed locally May 5

By Tammy Watts

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — On Tuesday, April 19, Greenville Mayor Steve Willman signed a proclamation for a local observance of the annual National Day of Prayer, held on the first Thursday in May. The proclamation stated in part, that the National Day of Prayer, “transcends differences, bringing together people of all backgrounds to humbly come before God seeking grace, and offering thanksgiving for freedom and blessings.”

In 1952, U. S. House and Senate introduced a joint resolution for an annual National Day of Prayer, “on which the people of the United States may turn to God in prayer and meditation at churches, in groups, and as individuals.” On April 17, of that same year, U.S. President Harry S. Truman signed a bill proclaiming a National Day of Prayer must be declared by each subsequent president, so that all Americans might be encouraged to pray.

The 71st annual National Day of Prayer will be held on Thursday, May 5. The Greater Greenville Ministerial Association will be sponsoring the local observance, in cooperation with the mayor’s office. The service is open to everyone, and will be held at the First United Methodist Church, located at 202 W. Fourth Street in Greenville, at noon. This year’s theme is “Exalt the Lord Who has Established Us,” based on Colossians 2:6-7, which states “As ye have therefore received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk ye in him: rooted and built up in him, and stablished in the faith, as ye have been taught, abounding therein with thanksgiving.” (King James Version)

The service will feature the American Legion Post 140 Color Guard, praise music by Dale Musser and the Simple Gifts Quartet, and the National Anthem sung by St. Mary’s Catholic School student Kaitlyn Tollefson. Prayers will be offered by country, state, and community leaders, including U.S. Representative Warren Davidson, Greenville Mayor Steve Willman, Ohio State Representative Susan Manchester, Tim Tyo, Pastor Barbara Pope, Naomi Cantrell, Tara Schwartz, Pastor Scott Trittschuh, Rick Libert, Pastor Alliyah Greaver, and Pastor Peter Menke.

For more information, contact Pastor John Monroe at 937-621-4400, Jim Morehouse of the East Main Church of Christ at 937-547-1557, or go to nationaldayofprayer.org.

Daily Advocate reporter Tammy Watts can be reached at [email protected] Note: The Ukraine header that appears on DailyAdvocate.com, and in print, is a requirement by AIM Media, and does not reflect the views of this reporter. While the suffering of innocent civilians inherent to any war is tragic, ignoring the indiscriminate violence carried out by Ukraine against the people of Donbas for the past eight years is unconscionable, and is therefore not an entity that merits ideological or material support.