New Madison woman pleads not guilty to five charges

GREENVILLE — A New Madison woman pleaded not guilty to five charges in Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Jessica R. Walker, 45, entered a not-guilty plea Thursday to one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree, count two of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree, count three of vehicular assault, a felony of the fourth degree, count four of failure to stop, a felony of the fifth degree, and count five of disrupting public service, a felony of the fourth degree.

Counts one and two are the same title with different subsets. Count one was felonious assault by knowingly causing harm, and count two was felonious assault by causing or attempting to cause harm. If found guilty, Walker faces a maximum of eight years and a $10,000 fine on counts one through three, a maximum of 12 months and a $2,500 fine on count four, and 18 months and a $5,000 fine on count five, all of which are not mandatory.

Walker who originally chose to defend herself at the beginning was granted permission to obtain a lawyer if she chooses. Her Own Recognizance bond was continued, and her trial date is set for the end of June.

Landon E. Brecht, 37, of Lima, entered a guilty plea via video conference to the amended charge of attempted possession of drugs, a felony of the second degree. Brecht was found to be in possession of 50 times the bulk limit but less than 100 times, and he faces a mandatory minimum of two years in prison and $7,500 fine.

Brecht was sentenced to a mandatory minimum of two years in prison with a mandatory minimum fine of $7,500. The fine was suspended due to financial complications, and he was also sentenced to a mandatory minimum of 18 months of post-release control with options of being on post-release control up to 36 months.

Brain M. King, of Union City, Ind., entered a guilty plea Thursday to aggravated possession of a fentanyl compound, a felony of the fifth degree. He faces 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine, all of which are not mandatory. King does have charges pending in Indiana for drug possession and aggravated battery.

Judge Hein sentenced him to 30 days with 30 days credited, and King must pay court costs and the $195 lab fee.

Holly R. King, 39, of Parker City, Ind., entered a not-guilty plea Friday to possession of a fentanyl compound, a felony of the fifth degree. If found guilty, King faces 12 months in prison and a $2,500, all of which are not mandatory. She was released on an OR Bond and will appear in court again on May 26.

