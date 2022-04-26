BPW to learn about Do Good Restaurant

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Greenville Business Professional Women’s May 12 meeting will be hosted by the Foundation committee with Dorothy Poeppelman, chair; and committee members Betty Kosier, Deb Smith, Kathy O’Dell, and Diane Frazier.

The meeting will be held at Do Good Restaurant, 25 Main Street, Osgood, Ohio, at 6:30 p.m. Members and guests will hear the story of how Do Good Restaurant started and how it is impacting the community with “Honor Meals,” Tip of the Month, Sewing Ministry, Tutoring and Exercise classes and more. One of three dinner selections must be pre-ordered when the RSVP is made for a cost of $15. Dinner selections are: Chicken Salad on your choice of toasted or non-toasted wheatberry bread, Cornelius (pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, pizza sauce etc. served on toasted hoagie bun), or Caesar Salad and bottomless bowl of soup.

The new club officers for the 2022-2023 meeting year who take over in June will also be installed at the meeting. Officers are: Maria Moore, president; Melissa Barhorst, vice president; Vicki Cost, secretary; Hallie Foureman, treasurer; and Angie DeGideo, assistant treasurer. Also, tickets for the upcoming June 22 Chicken BBQ Scholarship fundraiser will be available.

Anyone wishing to learn more about Greenville BPW is welcome to attend. Please RSVP by noon on Monday, May 8 via the club’s Google doc link which is found on the Club’s Facebook Page at Greenville BPW or email Vicki Cost at [email protected] To keep up with future events, please like and follow BPW on Facebook and Instagram at GreenvilleBPW.

The Greenville BPW mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace and to empower all women through advocacy, education, and information.