All invited to May 5 National Day of Prayer

Staff report

GREENVILLE — There will be a local observance of the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 5 at noon, at the First United Methodist Church, 202 W. Fourth Street in Greenville. The service, sponsored by the Greater Greenville Ministerial Association, in cooperation with the Greenville Mayor’s office, will include the American Legion Post 140 Color Guard, praise music by Dale Musser, Carlton Jones, Tom Menke, and Joseph Helfrich of the Simple Gifts Quartet, and the National Anthem sung by St. Mary’s Catholic School seventh-grade student Kaitlyn Tollefson.

Prayers will be offered up by various leaders in our country, state, and community including Greenville Mayor Steve Willman, Ohio State Rep. Susan Manchester, and U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson. Others who will be praying are STAR 88.3 Community Representative Naomi Cantrell, LifeWise Academy Area Representative Tara Schwartz, “Celebrate Recovery” Ministry Leader Rick Libert, and Social Service Supervisor with Darke County Children’s Services Tim Tyo. Clergy that will taking part include former businessman Pastor Peter Menke, Wayne Healthcare Chaplain, Pastor Scott Trittschuh, St. John’s Lutheran Church Pastor Alliyah Greaver, and First United Methodist Church Pastor Barbara Pope.

This will be the 71st year since President Harry Truman signed a bill proclaiming the National Day of Prayer into law in the United States in 1952. This year’s theme is “Exalt the Lord Who has Established Us.” After the service there will be a Pastor’s Lunch with Congressman Davidson. Any clergy interested in attending should contact Jim Morehouse at the East Main Church of Christ at 937-547-1557. For more information on the event, you may call Pastor John Monroe at 937-621-4400, or go to nationaldayofprayer.org.