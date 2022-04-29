Positive puzzling

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

Many of us like jigsaw puzzles, but did you know such persons are called dissectologists? It seems like a good question in a crossword puzzle or on a game show quiz, which are also types of puzzles. Other puzzle types include, brain teasers, the Rubik’s cube, sudokus, 3D mechanic puzzles to name a few.

Working puzzles has numerous benefits besides providing a healthy distraction from boredom and alleviates stress. Puzzles are brain exercises which promote mental health, balance and clarity for the mind, body, and spirit.

Puzzles are stress relievers because they have a recreational aspect, stimulate the brain, reorient our focus and generate contentment when completing or solving the puzzle. But those same aspects are mental exercises which can indirectly improve cognitive function in the brain. Therefore, depending on the puzzle, it can enhance problem solving skills, improve memory, increase attention to detail, spatial awareness, mathematical calculations, and other cognitive tasks.

Working puzzles strengthens neural connections between two sides of the brain: the thinking process and intellectual speed. This is done each time a puzzle piece connection is made progressing the memory, especially the short-term memory. But equally fascinating is the personality types of a dissectologist.

It seems imaginative and creative minds like to do puzzles, as do those meditative persons who are wanting a stress-free relaxing hobby to get lost in. And if they are goal-oriented they will surely be consumed in solving the puzzle barely able to stop until it is finished.

“You are a piece of the puzzle in someone else’s life. You may never know where you fit, but others will fill the holes in their lives with pieces of you.” ~Unknown

“God’s will is like a jigsaw puzzle, you won’t be able to see the whole picture until all the pieces are together.” ~Danny L. Deaube

“True love is like a jigsaw puzzle. The piece will find themselves when they are right for each other.” ~Unknown

UPCOMING EVENTS

Saturday, April 30, Pickleball at Ward Park in Versailles from 9 to 11 a.m.

Saturday, April 30, Food trucks and vendors will be in the downtown area from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m, anticipating Mother’s Day Sales.

Sunday, May 1, Pickleball at Ward Park in Versailles from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Monday, May 2, Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Open to the public, with music by Tom Everhart. Admission is $5 at the door.

Tuesday and Wednesday, May 3 and 4, Pickleball at Ward Park in Versailles from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Weather permitting. Questions can be directed to Larry Hemmelgarn at 937-417-7928.

Thursday, May 5, Bid Euchre Night downstairs in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7 p.m. Open to the Public

Saturday, May 7, Paper Drive Fund Raiser for the Darke County Right to Life from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Osgood Park (just off State Route 705 on the west side of town). Or you may contact Justin May (937-423-1824) to make special arrangements to deliver your paper and cardboard to his residence located at 12292 Mangen Road, Versailles.

Happy birthday wishes to Diana Burns, Michelle Baker, Kylie Kremer, Aunt Lois Magoto, Marti Phelan, Mushy Marchal, Elizabeth Eiting, Morgan Keiser, Larry Boos, Julie Barlage, Angie Cromwell, John Bruns, Jerry Magoto, Carlene Beisner, David Nixon, Kristina Marshall, Christina Chalmers, Pam Spitler, Brian and Jason Hemmelgarn, Cindy Pike, Linda Moody, Larry Langston, Ron Stauffer, Katy Francis, Roger Bowersock, Tony Luthman, Antrum Stewart, Julie Covault, Ruth Peters, Margaret Simon, Jane Grogean, Alice Craig, Cindy Bey, Rosemary Monnin, Kristina Treon, Pam Lavy, Dan Koverman, Kim Smith, Dixie Myers, Bonnie Barga, Pat Simon, Reverend David Wilson, Kathy Wood Re, and Bill Hale Platfoot as their birthdays approach, as well as, anniversary wishes to Angie and Gary Berger (18), Jenny and Chris Hamilton (20), Rhonda and Keith Moorman (32), Lil and Steve Borchers (?) and Jody and Dick Hufford (50). If I missed anyone, feel free to contact me.

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of all those who have passed as well as those we hold within our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, give a compliment to someone you take for granted. It could be a mail carrier, grocer, butcher, waitress, bartender, cook, clergy, doctor, teacher, handyman, paper carrier, etc. Why it could be your parents or children. Everyone likes to hear a kind word. Everyone needs encouragement.

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.