UC Ohio and Indiana First Friday

Staff report

UNION CITY — The Historical Preservation Society of Union City Indiana & Ohio will be co-hosting with the Union City Indiana Fire Department at the May 6, 2022, event which is open to the public, from 5:15 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the address below.

Come enjoy fellowship with friends or get acquainted if you are new to the Union City area or want to bring a friend to introduce them to the First Friday events. It’s a great time for beginning a fresh month as well as relaxing while meeting new people and seeing past friends. Feel free to bring a beverage of preference, otherwise, refreshments and light hors d’oeuvres and snacks will be provided. Bring a friend or another family member or both.

YOUR HOSTS FOR MAY 6, 2022

• The Union City Indiana Fire Department

• The Preservation Society of Union City Indiana & Ohio

SCHEDULE TIMELINE – MAY 6, 2022

5:15 to 7 p.m. First Friday get together for YOU, FRIENDS, RELATIVES, and anyone else are all invited. Personally, the business owner of RMWJR Creatives likes to meet everyone just because we have a great group of citizens whom we’ve met at many of these get-togethers that we wouldn’t have been able to otherwise.

WHO COULD BE IN ATTENDANCE

Many local folk from Randolph and Darke Counties you might know or even want to know such as those entrusted with how the government functions, business owners and leaders, and others will be in attendance. It really is a great way for all who would like to know answers to questions on an informal basis, or wanting to know more about what The Historical Preservation Society of Union City Indiana & Ohio does for the community. Newcomers to our area always want to meet neighbors like you and vice versa.

The Union City Community is On The Move and we are all seeing a small fraction of the future; coming to the First Friday Events gives you a better chance to find out more as well as voice your concerns and/or ask questions informally. What better way to take a fraction of time out of a busy schedule, we all have, to gain a huge, informally, perspective on the present and future? The writer of this segment knows exactly what to expect which is why we include it in these invites.

WHERE

Union City Indiana Fire Department

201 S. Howard Street

Union City, IN 47390

LOG-IN SIGN SHEET

Please sign on to the Log-In sheets near the snack table. If you are new and would like to receive our email notices, please legibly print your name and email address so that we enter it into the records correctly and send you a test email for you to return to us so that we know we have it correct and we thank you in advance.

FUTURE REFERENCE

For future reference, co-hosting for any First Friday Event is open to anyone interested including businesses, organizations, and individuals. Contact Ted Leahey at The Historical Preservation Society of Union City Indiana and Ohio or [email protected] for more information.

Best regards and all of us look forward to seeing you for the First Friday on May 6, only a few days from now, For other events, you might want to check out another Page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/UnionCityEventsMeetingsINOH/ and we’re looking to integrate a Calendar on our website https://www.ucinoh.us