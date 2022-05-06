Motherhood has many forms

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

Life doesn’t come with a manual, but it does come with a mother. Motherhood is part of God’s plan for woman to connect with his glory and majesty and perpetuate humankind until His kingdom comes.

Those who have become mothers begin to understand the complexities of raising a child. The word “mother” is both a noun and a verb. As a noun it means a woman in relation to her child or children or a female parent. This definition includes biological mother, birth mother, foster mother, adoptive mother, stepmother, surrogate mother, godmother, and matriarch. As a verb, mother mean to bring up a child with care and affection or give birth to. Synonyms include tend, nourish, provide, raise, support, rear, look after, foster, parent, deliver, produce, or bear. Even the religious sector has a mother superior.

Old school people feel that a maternal bond can only exist biologically, however it can and often does exist in cases where the child is unrelated, such as adoption. The connection is influenced by both physical and emotional factors. The mother-child bond may take from hours to months to develop. But it is the child who is the only one who knows what a mother’s heart sounds like from the inside and that is pure genius.

As we grow in age and wisdom our childhood memories become sweeter. As is often the case, we become closer to our mothers once we ourselves have children. We look more lovingly and kindly upon our memories. We find forgiveness and acceptance in the past hurts that were shaping us uniquely and individually. We find ourselves laughing when we remember the times we cried; and crying when we remember the times we laughed.

In receiving a mother’s unconditional love or being a mother, we better understand God’s love for us. There can be no separation from family unless it is of our own design for family is forever. At times, our mother’s words come out of our mouths, sometimes we see our mother’s features or habits within us, but hopefully we all have priceless memories of our mother. If our mother is still living, may we treat her with the love, respect, and gratitude she deserves. If she has passed, visit her grave, recollect a memory, or donate in her memory.

I am thankful to my dearly departed mother, Sarah Magoto, and all mothers for giving life and/or nurturing life and wishing them all a blessed and beautiful Mother’s Day.

“A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take.” ~Cardinal Meymillod

“To all the women in this world who have a mother’s heart, may you feel loved, honored, and recognized today and always.” ~Unknown

“Until one becomes a mother, no one can ever tell you what it will feel like to love someone else so deeply and profoundly that you will rejoice when they rejoice, ache when they ache, feel what they feel – even without ever speaking a word.” ~Jennifer Quinn

NOTEABLE NEWS

North Side Carry-Out, 10858 Reed Road, Versailles (formerly known as Big O’s Drive In and Go) has undergone a name change and a change in ownership, as of Friday, April 29.

Kyle Gigandet a 2016 graduate of VHS with a Mechanical Engineering degree and a full-time job at Crown in New Bremen is one of Versailles’ youngest entrepreneurs. Currently the carry-out offers only beverages and snacks, but pizza will be offered soon. The business number is 937-417-0013. The business is open daily. Hours of operation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 4 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight, on Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The business number is 937-417-0013.

Changes are on the horizon with the Versailles Inn opening soon, as well as Mi Casa Mexican Grill (formerly known as Sideliners). Let’s support these new businesses as well as the business which have served us for countless years. Would you be surprised to know that the Village of Versailles has 144 businesses listed on their website? You can check it out at: https://versaillesoh.com/businesses/business-directory.

Hot Dish: Midwestern Comfort Food has its truck at the Versailles Ace Hardware every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They offer chicken or chili food bowls, and desserts that are gluten free.

The Versailles Vets Club is raffling off two coolers of 20 Poultry Days chickens. For tickets contact the Vets Club at 937-526-5959 or drop in after 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday, or Sunday.

Congratulations to the VHS Prom King and Queen; Trey Mills, son of Amy and OJ Mills and Allison Mangen, daughter of Sandy and Randy Mangen.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, May 6, Fish Fry at the Ansonia American Legion from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 6, Senior (Citizens) Prom in the St. Denis Church basement from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Supper at 6 p.m. followed by dancing with music by Bill Corfield. RSVP by phone: 937-526-4945.

Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7: Karaoke with Orville in the Versailles Vets Club bunker from 7:30 p.m. to midnight. Open to the public.

Saturday, May 7, Spring plant sale from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Versailles School Greenhouse.

Saturday, May 7, Pickleball at Ward Park in Versailles from 9 to 11 a.m.

Saturday, May 7, Paper Drive Fund Raiser for the Darke County Right to Life from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Osgood Park (just off State Route 705 on the west side of town). Or you may contact Justin May (937-423-1824) to make special arrangements to deliver your paper and cardboard to his residence located at 12292 Mangen Road, Versailles.

Sunday, May 8, BBQ Chicken or Rib dinners at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For tickets, contact Paul Borchers at 937-417-0779. (Chicken dinners are $8. Rib dinners are $10.)

Sunday, May 8, Pickleball at Ward Park in Versailles from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 8, Singo (Musical Bingo) in the Versailles Vets Club bunker from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Open to the public.

Monday, May 9, Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Open to the public, with music by Tom Everhart. Admission is $5 at the door.

Tuesday and Wednesday, May 10 and 11, Pickleball at Ward Park in Versailles from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Weather permitting. Questions can be directed to Larry Hemmelgarn at 937-417-7928.

Wednesday, May 11, Wings and Things at Ansonia American Legion from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 12, Hot Dish Food Truck will be at the Versailles Ace Hardware from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 12, Bid Euchre Night downstairs in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7 p.m. Open to the public.

Saturday, May 14, Steak Fry at Ansonia Legion from 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 14, Darke County Singles Dance held at the Greenville VFW at 219 N. Ohio Street from 8 to 11 p.m. $7 cover charge. Doors Open at 6 p.m.

Happy birthday wishes to Sam Suter, Jennifer Subler, Shane Henthorne, Vivian Blevins, Deb Phlipot, Roberta Archey, Jim Barlage, Ed Ruhe, Travis Wilker, Don Walter, Stephanie Fullenkamp, Doug Armstrong, Kaley Wagner, Valery Howard, Scott Ward, Polly Grow, John Hilgefort, Kathy Heitkamp, Ginny Moorman, Tracy Nagel, and Kevin Flory, as their birthdays approach, as well as, anniversary wishes to Kim and Michael Hayes (19), Jackie and Rick Voisard (37), Taunya and Tom Buxton (43), Colleen and Dan Hayes (44), Sharon and Gary Kunk (50), Kathy and George Subler (58), and Karen and Jim Lawrence (63). If I missed anyone, feel free to contact me.

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Brenda Detrick (69), Martha Singleman (90), and all those who have passed as well as those we hold within our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, wish those women around you a Happy Mother’s Day. Let no woman be forgotten.

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.