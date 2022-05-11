DCCA holds appreciation event, announces Arts Trail, new season

By Tammy Watts

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Center for the Arts (DCCA) held an appreciation event for sponsors and supporters on May 10, at the Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville. Attendees had the opportunity to view the Darke County High School Art Show, on display in the Anna Bier Art Gallery, and were treated to the sounds of the Greenville High School Jazz Scene, as they enjoyed a variety of hors d’oeuvres. The highlight of the afternoon was an announcement regarding the creation of an Arts Trail, as well as DCCA’s 2022-2023 season of events, accompanied by a short video previewing the acts in the upcoming Artists Series.

The first installation on the Arts Trail will be a statue of Tecumseh, sculpted by Union City artist Joshua Shepherd. The life-sized statue will by unveiled on June 17 at Shawnee Prairie Preserve and Nature Center. Not only will this event introduce the Arts Trail, but it is coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Darke County Parks. Additional stops along the Arts Trail will be marked throughout the county, and will include a variety of works, from murals to barn art. For more information, visit DarkeCountyArts.org/Art-Trail.

DCCA’s Artists Series begins on Oct. 22, with tenor Luke McMaster, whose 2013 hit song “Good Morning Beautiful,” remained on the Billboard chart for 15 weeks. The group Hey Mavis, best described as “Appalachian Americana,” will be appearing on Nov. 12. Sons of Serendip, finalists on the hit TV show, “America’s got Talent,” will perform April 15, 2023. The unique quartet is comprised of a harpist, cellist, pianist, and vocalist. Finally, the Toledo Symphony Orchestra will return to Greenville on May 27, 2023. All performances in the Artists Series take place at St. Clair Memorial Hall.

BBQ & Blues on July 8, will feature Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience, and another special event, bluegrass band Appalachian Road Show, will perform on Feb. 11, 2023.

Other upcoming events include the Missoula Children’s Theatre Residency, from Aug. 1-6, for which students entering grades 1-12 can try out. This year’s production is “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” The Coffee House Series will feature the Lisa Biales Trio, Heartland Productions, Acoustic Eidolon, and Eldon Kelly. The Family Theatre Series begins with “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” on Dec. 11, followed by “The Ugly Duckling,” on Feb. 19, 2023, and “Llama Llama-LIVE!,” on March 26, 2023.

For more information, visit DarkeCountyArts.org, email [email protected], or call 937-547-0908.

Contact Daily Advocate Reporter Tammy Watts at [email protected]