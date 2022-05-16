FOA panel speaks, shares resources at GES

By Dawn Hatfield

GREENVILLE — Families of Addicts (FOA) presented a panel at Greenville Elementary cafeteria on Tuesday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m. The event was open to community and featured information and swag from nearby community resources, a free pizza dinner, as well as a panel of guests whose lives have been touched by addiction.

Surviving family members told their poignant stories of loss at the hands of addiction. Recovering addicts brought hope to the panel by sharing their stories of success.

According to www.foafamilies.org, FOA’s mission is to “educate, empower, and embrace families, friends, and individuals struggling with addiction by providing support and promoting recovery.”

Through regular meetings in various Ohio counties, navigation, one-on-one phone support, and outreach opportunities, FOA is a sought after and respected resource in the Miami Valley. FOA is unique because they provide support for the entire family and advocate for individuals to find their face and voice, which is key to eliminating the stigma associated with addiction.

FOA promises “nonjudgmental and compassionate assistance to anyone touched by addiction.”

Tri-county FOA, consisting of Shelby, Miami, and Darke counties, meets on the first and third Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Sidney Salvation Army, 419 N. Buckeye Avenue, Sidney, Ohio.

FOA will host its ninth annual Rally 4 Recovery on August 28, 2022, at the Courthouse Square in Dayton, Ohio. Save the date!

To request more information, contact Executive Director Anita Kitchen at 937-329-2865 or [email protected]

