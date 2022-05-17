Arcanum Pool opens June 4

Arcanum News for the week of May 15, 2022

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum Pool will open on June 4 at 12 p.m. Pool memberships are currently available for purchase at the Village Office until 4:30 p.m. June 3. Beginning June 4, passes will need to be obtained at Arcanum Pool. Registration is open for summer swim lessons — all spots are first come, first served. Forms will be accepted at the Village Office until 4:30 p.m. June 3. Beginning June 4, all swim lesson registrations will need to be taken directly to Arcanum Pool. All payments must be received prior to being issued a pool membership or registered for swim lessons. Payments can be made by cash, check, or money order. Questions may be directed to the Village Administration Office at 937-692-8500 thru June 3, 2022. After June 3, please call the Arcanum Community Pool at 937-692-8230. All residents are encouraged to review the new pool policies for 2022.

Water Aerobics will have two sessions: first session – mornings at 11 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday; second session – Monday evenings at 7 p.m. and Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. Cost is either the daily rate of $3 or a season pass. Private pool party rental is available for $225 for a three-hour party. Parties can be scheduled on any evening other than swim lessons. Managing the pool again this year is Alychia Wright with Assistant Manager Stevie Johnting. The pool will close on August 18, 2022. See you at the pool!

The Arcanum Area Business Association is holding a 50/50 Raffle with the proceeds to go towards the following events: Scholarship, Food Truck Rally, Halloween Parade, Christmas in the Park, and Christmas Lights. Tickets are $5 each or 3 for $10; they are available at Arcanum GNB branch, The Rose Post, SRL-Troutwine Insurance Agency, and the Village of Arcanum Administrative Office. Drawing will take place the weekend of the Food Truck Rally, June 17 and 18.

Congratulations to the Junior High Band on their outstanding performance at the OMEA contest in Troy last week where they earned straight 1’s. Way to go Arcanum JH Band!

Congratulations to our 2022 WOAC Junior High Boys Track Champions! Individual first place finishers: Faith Wooten – Shot Put and Discus; Camden Pfahler – 200m Hurdles; and Boys 4 x 800: Wolfgang Stites, Malachi Wright, Will Beisner, and Carson Hittle.

The Arcanum Public Library is pleased to announce their book sale is Monday, May 16 through Saturday, May 21. The sale will be open during regular business hours: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They have a very large selection of books, DVDs, and more. Donations are accepted.

Talk about a handful, congratulations to every Arcanum/MVCTC FFA member who had a hand in this year’s success! ONE State CDE Championship, THREE Top 5 CDE Teams, SEVEN Top 10 CDE Individuals, A Top 4 Proficiency, THE Star State in Agribusiness, THREE Gold Rated Officer Books, EIGHT State Degree Recipients and ONE amazing talent act! Wow! Awesome job Arcanum FFA members!

Landon Haney, Arcanum Senior, is the Ohio FFA Star State in Agribusiness! What an amazing and well-deserved honor as he was one of only four Stars Over Ohio and earned a trip to the Big E! Congratulations Landon!

Remember Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society when spring cleaning and cleaning out drawers/closets this time of year. They are accepting gently used, clean, and nice items to sell at the community garage sale. PLEASE no clothing or large furniture items. You can leave on back porch preferably water proof containers. Contact Sharon or Dick Troutwine with questions.

Yes, the community-wide sales were changed to this week. AWTHS sale will be for three days, starting Wednesday, June 15 through Friday the 17. Thank you to the community for donations to the organization. Another volunteer opportunity! Check out the display at the Arcanum Public Library done by AWTHS volunteers during the month of May.

SAVE THE DATE! Arcanum Fire Company will host a Pancake Breakfast at the firehouse on June 18; serving will be from 7 to 10 a.m.

SAVE THE DATE! The Arcanum Preservation Society will host its third Annual Fourth of July Picnic and Children’s Parade on July 4 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Ivester Park.

May is known for being a month with amazing weather and for a variety of celebrations including Mothers’ Day, May Day, Cinco De Mayo, and Memorial Day. Enjoy these quotes about the month of May.

“It’s May, the lusty month of May, that darling month when everyone throws self-control away.” – Alan Jay Lerner

“O, the month of May, the merry month of May. So, frolic, so gay, and so green, so green, so green!” – Thomas Dekker

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by email at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.