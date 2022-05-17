Beanz Buttercream holds ribbon cutting at new location

By Tammy Watts

GREENVILLE — Beanz Buttercream Bakery and Eatery held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location, 180 E. Third Street in Greenville, on May 16. The Darke County Chamber of Commerce and Greenville City officials were on hand, along with approximately 50 customers, eager to tour the new space.

Owners Sean and Kristi Strawser expressed their appreciation for the businesses and individuals responsible for the renovations, as well as their loyal patrons, and employees.

“We owe a lot to our amazing staff,” Kristi said. “At a time where maintaining workforce is a challenge, we have people who show up every day.”

“It actually got cold in the kitchen,” Sean joked. The 8,600 square-foot lot is a far cry from Beanz’s much smaller, original location at 316 S. Broadway, which first opened in July 2019.

After the confetti popped and the ribbon was cut, attendees filed through the doors, past a large bakery display case, and into a spacious dining room. At the cashiers’ counter, there were delectable chocolate chip cookies available to sample, and take home. Paintings by local artist Jenny Clark decorated the wall, and are available for purchase. Another doorway opened into an even larger dining area, and a screen displaying a running slideshow of before-and-after images of the building renovations.

Beanz is also in the process of expanding its menu, but will still include all the familiar favorites, including cinnamon rolls, cupcakes, muffins, gourmet cheesecakes, cookies, brownies, and pinwheels.

Beanz was named in loving memory of the Strawsers’ daughter, Corynna, nicknamed “Bean.” She passed away in December 2013, at the age of 16, from Mitochondrial Disease.

As a bakery specializing in homemade goods, Beanz has rotating treats and flavors, but is glad to accommodate special orders. For special requests, or for large quantities, contact 937-459-5008 with at least 24 to 36 hours’ advance notice. Regular business hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and closed Sunday.

