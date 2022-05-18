Final Bow successfully ‘Moves Through Pages’ in spring curtain call

By Dawn Hatfield

GREENVILLE — Final Bow: Center for Children’s Performing Arts’ Annual Spring Curtain Call Performance, “Moving Through the Pages,” delighted audiences last weekend, May 14 to 15. This year’s theme was all about books — children’s books, comic books, novels and the classics. Students graced the stage with confidence, beauty, and unparalleled creativity as they brought the pages to life.

There were two different shows to choose from again this year with the 3 p.m. shows featuring beginning level classes and the 6:30 p.m. programs showcasing level two, three, and four dance students. Both shows transported the audience back to younger years, helping them rediscover beloved children’s books they grew up with along with some new favorites they likely have shared with their own littles.

The show included a 42-dancers-strong ballet, “Secret Garden,” Final Bow’s very own dance company, “Warehouse Dance Project,” and, Saturday night only, a special performance from Final Bow Company’s musical, “Singin’ in the Rain.”

According to FinalBow.org, Hillary Holzapfel, co-founder of Final Bow, began her dance career before she was even three years old. Since 2013 she has helped grow the program from 16 students, to well over 200 students. With more than 30 years of dance education and performance, Holzapfel hopes she can continue sharing her love for the performing arts, especially with those three-year-olds just like her so many years ago.

Final Bow is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization “created to inspire, develop and educate young performers. We strive to offer the best classes, programs and experience in our area through well educated teachers, spacious facility and endless opportunities for our students. Our students have the opportunity to participate in our theatre company, theatre tech classes, music theory classes, chorus, dance company and many genres of dance.”

In addition to child- and school-aged dancers, Final Bow also offers classes for adults, as well as students with developmental disabilities. Darke DD, which began a partnership with Holzapfel and Final Bow in 2017, said on their Facebook page, “Another epic dance recital is in the books – literally!” The post continued, “Hillary’s passion, vision and commitment to provide a loving, supportive and inclusive environment for ALL people to experience the joys of dance has been unmatched in our community. Thank you, Hillary, and all of your staff at the studio. We all know that it is way more than just dance… the relationships and experiences that your students have received from being part of the Final Bow family is having a positive impact on who they become in this world, and there is no greater service.”

