Garst G.A.L.A. for the win

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — Are you ready for some FUN? The Garst G.A.L.A. (Garst Alternative to the Live Auction) is planned to be a FUNdraiser. You can begin the fun with bidding on varied items in person or by phone in a Silent Auction at Garst over a two-week timeframe, purchasing 50/50 tickets with a minimum prize payout of $250, and buying (and popping) a balloon to see the prize.

FUN #1: Our traditional Silent Auction, with many unique items, starts Saturday, May 28 and ends Saturday, June 11 at 1 p.m. There’s lots of time for you to go in Garst and mark your bids, or you can call 937-548-5250 to get a bid number and leave your bid. View items (online at garstgala.com or in person) ranging from art, historical treasures, collectibles, sports memorabilia, restaurant gift certificates, and more. High bids will be posted each day at garstgala.com. Winners can claim their items from 3 to 4 p.m. on June 11 or during the following week.

FUN items include a week’s stay at the RoyalPalmsBeachHouse.com. Complete with private pool and hot tub, Tiki house, and just a 2-minute walk to the beach in Ft. Myers, this lovely home was donated by Mike and Sherri Jones and can be yours for a week scheduled through December 2023 (except January through March) and is valued at $2,400.

FUN #2: Available from May 28 until the close of the auction, youth and adults can purchase balloons from the balloon tree for $5 apiece with each balloon holding a mystery prize with a value of up to $25 including gas cards, restaurant cards, grocery cards, discounts to the Museum Store, and more.

FUN #3: And, if you cannot wait to begin the excitement, the G.A.L.A. will include a 50/50 drawing (winner need not be present) with a minimum prize of $250. Chances are $5 each or 6/$25, and tickets are available now!

MORE FUN! Watch local artist and Garst’s smiling face Katie Clark Gabbard create an Annie Oakley painting on Saturday, June 11 starting at 10 a.m. Bid on the finished painting that will be done before the auction closes at 1 p.m. and signed by the artist. And, we will take a picture of you and the artist! Winner will have to wait until the paint dries before taking it home.

Call or stop by Garst Museum, 937-548-5250, 205 North Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331, to see the Silent Auction items, buy a balloon to win assorted prizes, or take a chance on the 50/50 raffle with cash, check or credit card. Museum hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Questions? Email [email protected] Please check out GarstGala.com to see all the Silent Auction items. We especially thank our premier sponsor Daily Advocate.com.