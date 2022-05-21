Wreaths Across America hosts exhibit at Fairgrounds May 22

Staff report

GREENVILLE — On May 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fort GreeneVille DAR will be hosting the Wreaths Across America mobile educational exhibit at Darke County Fairgrounds. It is a mobile unit that travels all over the United States and stops at chosen communities. This year, Fort GreeneVille DAR was selected to host the exhibit.

The purpose is to bring communities together to learn about the Wreaths Across America mission to REMEMBER the fallen, HONOR those who served, and TEACH our children the value of freedom but also to bridge the gap between active duty service members, veterans, and civilians.

The mobile unit teaches about patriotism, while remembering the services and sacrifices of our military members. It has a theater, story boards and visuals, exterior visual displays, interactive computers and a staff conducting free tours. The staff will also “welcome home” our Vietnam veterans as they tour the exhibit. The opening ceremony is at 11 a.m.

Local favorite entertainer Nancy Livingston will be singing at 12:30 p.m.

“I’ve always had a sentiment toward the men and women who have served in the military,” said Livingston. “I think I developed a respect for the uniform, based on the way my dad, Francis Lease, so proudly wore it. I grew up with a dad in the Army reserves. He began his service at the early age of 17, and retired as a Sgt. Major, the highest rank for a noncommissioned officer. I used to help him pack his trunk and shine his boots. I’m sure he did both over again, as things had to be done right.”

Livingston said her father was just as passionate about his music.

“He began his music career at the same age of 17, and was the leader of a Dixieland Band for 40 years. I was just excited to see him get dressed in this suit and tie to lead music as I was seeing him in his dress blues!” said Livingston.

”I’ve had men from his platoon tell me that after they worked in the field by day, that evening in the barracks, he’d pull out his guitar and serenade them! They said that as their platoon leader, he never put himself above them. That inspires me so much. Because people of the armed forces, know what it is to be humble, to the point of giving their life for the freedom of another. How can we not sing songs of honor and testimony to their service?” she added.

“It’s a privilege for me to recognize their accomplishments through song. It’s a privilege to be asked to do a singing engagement for the Wreaths Across America Celebration at the Darke County Fairgrounds!”

The mobile education exhibit is a free public event including free parking. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the concert.