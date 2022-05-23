Poultry Days chicken sales still available this week

Staff report

VERSAILLES — Poultry Days has always worked towards selling more chicken and this year we are proud to make the announcement that our chicken is getting even bigger! Many barbecue veterans will notice the chips just don’t fit into the container like they have in the past. Poultry Days increased the size of the chicken 2 ounces several years ago and will increase another 2 ounces this year. At this rate the next announcement might have to be bigger containers.

Two semi loads of fresh, never frozen chicken have been ordered and we are down to around 75 coolers (20 halves each) available for presale. Each cooler costs $170 and must be purchased in advance of the festival at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Sales end June 3. The chicken is packed in an insulated cooler and can be picked up in a separate drive thru line by presenting your receipt. Fast, easy and delicious!

This year the Friday delivery option WITH SIDES is taking off. Order at least two coolers of chicken and we will deliver them by noon on Friday, June 10 within 25 miles of Versailles. Add sides to your delivery and your business or organization has an instant lunch buffet for all employees. Chicken, sides, and cutlery.

If a cooler of 20 halves is too much don’t worry. The festival will offer plenty of traditional single dinners in both the Walk Thru and Drive Thru lines. Each dinner costs $10 and includes chicken, Mike Sells chips, roll, butter, applesauce, and drink. Tickets will be on sale in both lines at the festival and are on sale at Johns IGA and the Versailles S&L until June 8.

Weaver Brothers is the sponsor of this year’s Chicken Line. Weavers was a sponsor of the 1952 festival and continues to support the festival 71 years later. Established in 1929, Weaver Brothers is a fourth generation family farm still owned and managed by the founding family. The company is fully integrated, featuring grain production, a feed mill, and egg production and processing. The company has been an integral part of the community for many years and takes the role of a community leader seriously. In Weaver Eggs’ more than 90 years of business, the farm’s 350 employees have worked tirelessly to ensure that our farms are leaders among the egg farming community. A group of family members and employees will be volunteering in the chicken line.