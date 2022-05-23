Union City man sentenced on domestic violence charges

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — A Union City man was sentenced in Darke County Common Pleas Court Friday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

James D. Douglas entered into a plea agreement in court. He was facing charges for count one of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree, and count two of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. If found guilty he faced a maximum of six months in jail, a $1,000 fine, and a possible five years of community service.

By entering the plea agreement, Douglas admitted guilt to count two of domestic violence, while count one, felonious assault, was dismissed. Hein sentenced him to 24 months of community service with the possibility the sentence could go up to 60 months if needed, and Douglas was also sentenced to five days in jail with five days credited.

Christapher M. Baughey, of Greenville, was sentenced Friday on count one of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree. Count two possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree, had been dismissed in March when Baughey entered a plea agreement. He was sentenced to 43 days in jail with 43 days credited.

