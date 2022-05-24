Oceans of possibilities at Bradford Public Library

Staff report

BRADFORD — Summer is fast approaching and Bradford Public Library is getting ready to “set sail” for adventure. We have activities planned for all ages…here is what’s planned for the month of June.

Summer Reading registrations are available now through June 30. Signing up takes just a few minutes and is required to participate in the reading portion of our program. Be sure to grab a reading log when you register! First day to turn in reading logs is June 2. Reading logs will be accepted through July 30, 2022. In order to participate in our End of Summer Olympics and be eligible for our BIG PRIZE DRAWING, students must complete at least one reading log.

The Reading Challenge is not just for the kids; adults you can join in the fun too. Simply register and read. For every book you read, you can turn in a ticket for great prizes at the end of summer.

Movie Mondays return this year with two options for the children. The library will offer a movie with a few rounds of BINGO from 9 to 11 a.m. or from 12 to 2 p.m. The same movie will be played at both times. Free popcorn will be available and you may bring along a snack of your own. Movie Mondays will be offered every Monday in June. Movie schedule is available at the library.

Miami County Parks will join us for two Storybook Trails in June.The Park District will be featuring a new storybook trail by local author Bill Schroeder on June 7 from 11 a.m. to noon. His book, “Smallmouth Sonny of Bass Island Bar,” highlights Ohio waterways and wildlife. The illustrator used water from the Little Miami River to paint the watercolor pictures. Explore pond life in a pond brought to the event. Participants will paint a picture using watercolors and local pond water. This is a very special event for the whole family! Sign-ups are not required for this event.

Miami Count Parks will also be offering their Summer Nature Quest program at BPL. Take home books chosen by the park district and a backpack of tools to help explore. Complete an activity and turn in to take home a polished gemstone!

Adults will have the opportunity to play BINGO in June too. Visit the library June 7 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for some BBQ and BINGO. Come enjoy some delicious food, great fellowship, and some friendly competition, and go home with fun prizes. Sign-ups are appreciated for proper food planning. BINGO will also be offered on Tuesday, June 21 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Participants may bring along a prize to share if they wish (under $5).

Students in grades two through five are invited to participate in Rain Gutter Regatta on Wednesday, June 8 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Materials will be supplied to make and decorate a boat. Students will then race against each other to see who has the fastest ship! Sign-ups are required for this event for supply planning.

June 28 from 3 to 4 p.m., Jeff Nicolas will return for his popular cartoon workshop. Jeff is a retired art teacher and book illustrator who travels the state each summer teaching the art of cartoon drawing. Budding artists of all ages will be inspired as they create two cartoon drawings under the encouraging instruction of Nicolas. Sign-ups are not required for this family-friendly event.

June 29 from 1 to 3 p.m., pre-K to first graders will gather for a special activity day all about Rainbow Fish! Crafts, snacks and games all about the beloved children’s books will be offered and children will have the opportunity to win a live goldfish! Sign-ups are required for this event.

Be sure to like and watch the Bradford Public Library Facebook page for updates on events through the month. For questions about any of our June events or to register, please call the library at 937-448-2612.