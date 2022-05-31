Local resident reaches 90 years of age

Arcanum News for the week of May 15, 2022

By Vickie Rhodehamel

David Printz turned 90 on Saturday, May 28. He has had a rough spring but is home and LOVES to receive mail. His family has requested family and friends to flood his mailbox with cards and well wishes. He loves to travel, farm, old cars and car shows. He drove the school bus and worked on them at Arcanum schools for 30 years. He has been a wonderful husband for 70 years, a great father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Happy Birthday David Printz! Please mail cards to 1226 Arcanum-Ithaca Road, Arcanum, OH 45304. It’s quite a blessing when individuals reach 90 years of age. Technically, nonagenarian refers to an individual who is between 90 and 99 years old. Reaching 90 years old is one heck of an accomplishment and should be celebrated to the highest level. Find the biggest cake, because you have a lot of candles to hold and celebrate your big milestone!

Congratulations to AHS Seniors Ryan Martin, Isabella O’Daniel, Tyler Pfahler, and Eliza Smith who also completed their Associate’s degrees from Sinclair Community College this month!

Congratulations to Mrs. Patty Carroll for their outstanding accomplishments at the state FCCLA competition. Tera Couch and Kaitlynn Lipps qualified for nationals, and Allison Brumbaugh and Heather Sowers did a tremendous job representing AHS at state!

Free Cone Mondays this summer at Picnic’s Pizza. Several local businesses who LOVE this community have partnered with Picnic’s Pizza again this year to sponsor Free Cone Monday beginning June 6 through Aug. 28. Stop by Picnic’s Pizza between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays to receive a free ice cream cone. No purchase necessary. Stay a while and enjoy some fun yard games (weather permitting) in the grassy area between Picnic’s and Family Dollar/Dollar Tree. Have a great summer!

Veteran’s Park Farmers Market will begin at 121 West George Street on Saturday June 4 at 9 a.m. Vendors and buyers are needed. Be sure to come and support the market. There is no fee for selling and no registration is needed. Welcome to another summer of buying and selling produce, plants, crafts, and etc.

Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will host Donne Hayden as he discusses Preble County Quaker and Darke County families helping runaway slaves through the underground railroad on June 11 at 10 a.m. Donne’s presentation will give more understanding to those early days when these communities offered a safe place. Specifically, she will address abolitionist/antislavery activities and relationships of Quakers and free black communities in Darke County and Randolph County, Indiana. AWTHS is located at 123 West George Street. Coming in July will be a cemetery walk at Ithaca Cemetery on July 9, more information to come. Several new donations/acquisitions have been received at AWTHS from Junior and Betty Wade, Ginny Krickenbarger Darland, Marilyn Strickler, Joan Rench, Esther Lenhert and Gregg Brown. The society thanks those who have recently donated.

Immanuel Baptist Church will host Vacation Bible School beginning June 13 through 16 for children ages Kindergarten through 6th grade from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day. Discover the incredible mysteries of the final frontier — Galactic Starveyors. Check out through your telescope as it becomes a portal through which you encounter amazing and wonderful things designed by a Creator who is even bigger than the vastness of His creation. But the most amazing wonder to be discovered truly boggles the mind. The God who created everything there is — the knowable and the unknowable, the visible and the invisible — wants a relationship with you! And from the very beginning, God had a plan to restore the relationship He knew we would break. IBC is located at 500 West South Street.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column.