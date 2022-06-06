Versailles Track and Field finish strong at State Tournament

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

COLUMBUS — Versailles High School was represented in eight different events at the OHSAA Division II State Track and Field Championship at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. On June 3 and 4, the Tigers competed against the best of their division.

Senior Taran Tyo was the only Tiger to finish top eight in any event. Tyo is the state runner-up in the Boys Discus Finals. He threw 167’10”, the winner of the event threw 176’11”. His best throws came after the field of 17 throwers went down to nine. He just made the cut, being in seventh after the first three throws.

“I knew I could get one out there, I had to get rid of those nerves. My coach kept saying calm down, you’ll be fine,” Tyo said. “Coming back from that low in the placing and then finishing second is a blessing.”

Tyo finished fourth in the same event last year. Unlike last year, Tyo had the chance this year to throw in front of a bigger crowd at the campus of Ohio State University. Tyo said it was a fun experience to compete in front of a large crowd.

“It’s exciting and really gets you pumped up to throw a big one,” he said.

He also competed in the Boys Shot Put Finals. His best throw of 52’3.25” had him finish ninth in the event. The top eight in the event. Tyo was half an inch away from eighth place.

Senior Jack Osborne was also close to being on the podium during the championship. Osborne finished ninth in the Boys 400 Meter Dash Prelims to advance to the finals. Only the top nine times made it to the finals.

Osborne finished the prelims with a time of 50.70. For the finals, he finished with a time of 51.81. Osborne placed ninth again in the event.

Osborne said it was exciting to finish out his high school career competing against other athletes as good as him.

“You go through your regular season being one of the best runners out there. Then you come here and you can still be good, but you’re competing with people as good as you. It’s a lot different feeling, a lot harder,” Osborne said.

Below are the rest of the results from Versailles during the two-day event:

Boys Shot Put Finals: Senior Brayden Keihl:

50’0.75” – finished 15th

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: Junior Colton Reese

15.43 – finished 16th

Girls 4×200 Meter Relay: Versailles

1:46.69 – finished 14th

Girls 400 Meter Dash: Junior Lexi Magoto

58.61 – finished 10th

Boys 200 Meter Dash: Senior Jack Osborne

22.89 – finished 12th

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay: Versailles

4:08.32 – finished 13th

Contact Daily Advocate Sports Editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]