Bradford Softball falls short of championship bid

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

AKRON — The defending Division IV Softball champions will not have a chance to repeat in the championship game. Bradford High School Softball lost, 10-1, to Strasburg Franklin in the state semifinals at Firestone Stadium.

It was a sloppy game from the Railroaders. They had five errors in the game and allowed two unearned runs. As a team, Bradford had five hits in the game. The lineup struck out nine times to Strasburg Franklin.

Senior Austy Miller drove in the team’s only run of the game. Sophomore Alani Canan was the only Railroader to have a multi-hit game. She was also the only Railroader to get an extra base hit with a double.

Senior Nylani Beireis pitched the whole game. She gave up 10 hits, including a home run. Beireis gave up eight earned runs while walking four batters and striking out three.

The game was a passing of the torch. Strasburg Franklin went on to beat Lincolnview for the Division IV State Championship crown.

Contact Daily Advocate Sports Editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]