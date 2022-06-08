FFA blood drive June 15

Staff report

DAYTON, Ohio – Community Blood Center needs donors to avoid a summer shortage. Consider donating blood at the 13th annual Ansonia High School vs. Mississanawa Valley High School FFA “Grudge Match Blood Drive” Wednesday, June 15 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ansonia High School, 600 East Canal St.

Everyone who registers to donate gets the “Step Up to the Plate” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The goal of the Grudge Match is to boost the blood supply during the summer months when there are no high school blood drives. The club with the most donor votes gets to keep the Grudge Match trophy through the school year.

The Grudge Match tradition stayed alive in the summer of 2020. In 2021 MVHS reclaimed the trophy with a donor vote of 23 to 9. It snapped Ansonia’s two-year win streak and narrowed Ansonia’s lead in the series to 6-5-1.

The goal of the “Step Up to the Plate” summer blood drive campaign is to encourage more first-time donors, remind donors to give despite summertime distractions, and to challenge those who can to donate at least twice.

Donate at any CBC blood drive or the CBC Donor Center May 2 through Aug. 27 and you are automatically entered in a drawing to win four tickets to the Sept. 3 Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies game at Great American Ball Park, followed by a Cole Swindell concert, plus $100 in concession stand gift cards.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.