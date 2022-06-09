Coaches Association names All-State Softball Teams

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

The Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association has named their All-Ohio Softball Teams. Across all four divisions, there are four players from Darke county schools on their division’s All-State team.

Unsurprisingly, Bradford is the only school around this area to feature multiple athletes on the All-State teams. They did reach the state semifinals this season and were state champions last season.

Below are the athletes who were nominated to the teams.

Division II:

Senior Susie Blocher (Greenville) – Second Team All-State

Division III:

Senior Ellie Fout (Arcanum) – Second Team All-State

Division IV:

Senior Austy Miller (Bradford) – First Team All-State

Senior Nylani Beireis (Bradford) – Second Team All-State

