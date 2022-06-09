Coaches Association names All-State Softball Teams

Drew Terhall
DailyAdvocate.com
The Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association has named their All-Ohio Softball Teams. Across all four divisions, there are four players from Darke county schools on their division’s All-State team.
Unsurprisingly, Bradford is the only school around this area to feature multiple athletes on the All-State teams. They did reach the state semifinals this season and were state champions last season.
Below are the athletes who were nominated to the teams.
Division II:
Senior Susie Blocher (Greenville) – Second Team All-State
Division III:
Senior Ellie Fout (Arcanum) – Second Team All-State
Division IV:
Senior Austy Miller (Bradford) – First Team All-State
Senior Nylani Beireis (Bradford) – Second Team All-State
Contact Daily Advocate Sports Editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]