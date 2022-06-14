Commissioners sign Make Music Darke County Proclamation

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to sign a “Make Music Darke County” Proclamation. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present.

The commissioners approved the allowance of bills for June 9. In the General Fund there is $6,727.52, Outside General Funds total $237,248.01, and the Grand Total is $243,975.53.

The commissioners also approved the support of a Rural Industrial Park Loan Program Application. The project site will be located at KitchenAid Way in Greenville and will provide warehouse storage.

“There is a Darke County citizen that is looking to put up a warehouse, and he’s applying for a Rural Industrial Park Loan through the Ohio Department of Development,” Aultman said.

As part of the application process they need a resolution to receive the benefit and to see if the commissioners support the project.

“It’s nice to see an investment in the community,” Holmes said. “This is a unique program that is available to others, so we are always supportive to see this activity.”

“We always like to see growth,” Stegall added.

Aultman continued to say as a county, storage space and warehouse space is a premium because the county is under 15,000 sq. ft. of space available because the rest of it is spoken for. He says this project will open up additional warehousing space for businesses to grow and develop in the county.

The commissioners signed a proclamation for “Make Music Darke County” for the Darke County Center of the Arts. Make Music Darke County is an annual one-day festival on the first day of summer that celebrates the ability of everyone to make music.

The idea is Make Music Darke County allows a day of music-making in public spaces all throughout Darke County for free. The event will take place on June 21 as inspired by France’s national musical holiday “Fete de la Musique” that originated in 1982.

The commissioners proclaimed June 21 to be “Make Music Darke County” Day and encouraged all citizens in Darke County to celebrate the joy of making music.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

