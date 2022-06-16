Decolores Montessori students excel at State Science Day

Staff report

GREENVILLE — DeColores Montessori was represented by six students at the virtual 2022 Ohio Academy of Science State Science Day held in May. To participate in the state science fair, students must have received Superior ratings at both the Darke County Science Day and the District 1 Science Day.

DeColores students who received Superior ratings at the state level were Kierstin Drew, Sam Dusek, Teddy Miller, and Haley Miller. Daniel Kerns and Nevan Miley also participated and earned Excellent ratings. Students were able to apply for special awards that matched their areas of research. Kierstin Drew earned the Dr. Lynn E. Elfner Young Scientist Award.

Science provides students with an introduction to the world of logical thinking and research. Decolores Montessori students practice these skills in their daily work on campus. Many of them used this foundation as a basis for their Science Fair projects. As students researched and designed experiments in their areas of interest, they prepared visual displays and oral presentations for the local, district, and state competitions.

For more information on Decolores Montessori, please contact 937-547-1334 or visit the website at www.decoloresschool.org.