Commissioners discuss applications, funding

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss applications and funds. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present.

The commissioners approved the authorization for the County Engineer James Surber to prepare and submit an application for Ohio Public Works. The State Capital Improvement Program and the Local Transportation Program both provide financial assistance to political subdivisions for improvements to public infrastructures.

Darke County is planning on making improvements as part of the 2023 County/Township Resurfacing Project as part of priority needs for the community, and it is a qualified project under the OPWC programs.

“Some of you have been here before when we have done the bidding on the pavements and stuff in the past,” Aultman said. “This here authorizes him to do that work on behalf of the townships, they just have to approve it.”

He said this approved resolution is part of the steps to apply for the funding, and it puts him in charge of operating the program for the county.

A Fund Advance-Back was approved for the 2019 CHIP HOME Grant for the Meiser & Brandeberry projects. A total of $40,489.65 was transferred from the Outside Fund back to the General Fund. Another Fund Advance-Back was approved for another 2019 CHIP HOME Grant for the North, Meister & Coombs projects. A transfer of $59,112 went from the Outside Fund back to the General Fund.

The commissioners also approved a renewal-service plan agreement for the Darke County Sheriff. It will be paid from 911 funds. This plan is part of an Annual Service Plan and the Darke County Sheriff will be given access to the full catalog of PowerPhone Online Training programs as part of the Site License Training offering.

An expense request for the Darke County Sheriff was approved. Sheriff Mark Whittaker will be attending a mandatory Mastering Leadership Challenges program in July. The total cost including lodging, meals, and registration was $1,610. An expense request for Stacey McMiller was also approved for her mandatory attendance at the SORN Compliance Training in July. Her expense totals were for meals only with an estimated total being $60.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]