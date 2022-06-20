Greenville Post 140 Baseball rolls through the weekend

Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — The weekend was somewhat kind to the Greenville American Legion Post 140 18u baseball team this weekend. From Thursday, June 16 to Saturday, June 18 the team went 4-1 in their last five games.

It all started with a home game at Sater Park against Richmond Post 315. Greenville run-ruled Richmond, 11-1, in five innings. Head Coach Chad Henry said the team did a great job of catching up to the velocity of the pitchers and overcome their slow start.

“We stayed persistent with it. We found our pitches, got guys on base and got them around,” Henry said.

The team got into an offensive groove in the bottom of the second inning. They scored seven runs in the second, which included three RBI extra base hits. The big hit of the inning came from Ricky Heidrich. He knocked in to runs on a triple to make it a 7-0 ball game.

Richmond responded with their lone run of the game in the top of the third. Then in the next two innings, Greenville scored four runs to end the game. The only other multi-run hit came from Aiden Psczulkoski in the bottom of the fourth. Psczulkoski belted a two-run double to make it a 10 run game.

Greenville had a free pass to second base the whole game. The team had seven steals in the game. Henry said they were able get the pitcher’s timing down and the pitcher did not change it during the game.

“We were trying to get it from the pitcher. It was nothing against the catcher or his arm, but we saw the opportunity and we grabbed it,” Henry said.

Richmond made it easier also by their fielding mistakes. The team was charged with six errors in the game.

Hunter Gray pitched the whole game. In his five innings of work, he gave up the one run and struck out eight batters. Henry said the sophomore started for the 16u team before finding his way as a contributor on the 18u team.

“He basically played himself on this team. For his first outing coming out for us, he’s been our everyday shortstop, and throw strikes and mix speeds, that’s what you have to do at this level to be successful,” Henry said.

The game against Richmond seemed like a tune up for the Tiffin College Classic. After losing 11-1 to Napoleon Legion Post 130 on June 17, the team won three straight games on Saturday. One of the wins included a 9-6 win over Wayne County Post 68.

Greenville will play a slate of single games before their next tournament in Crawfordsville, Indiana on June 24-26.

