Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

June 2

DISORDERLY: At 12:52 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of South Broadway Street on a reported juvenile complaint. Upon arrival, officers located three juvenile males in the 100 block of E. Third Street. Two of the juveniles were carrying backpacks with them. They were stopped and questioned about a complaint of three juveniles shooting a BB gun at vehicles. Two of the boys admitted to possessing what they described as “Orbeez Guns” in their backpacks. The boys were picked up by parents. The two boys possessing the guns were charged with disorderly conduct.

June 6

VANDALISM: At 10:38 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of South Ohio Street in reference to a vandalism complaint. Contact was made with the City of Greenville Street Department in reference to the city park bathrooms being damaged on June 3. Officers were provided video and photos of the suspects and the damage. The suspects’ parents were contacted and it was advised one of the male juveniles opened a box of crackers or cookies and began dumping them around the bathroom before he began kicking the stall door resulting in it coming out of the wall it was attached to. It was found that the door had not been damaged and it was able to be reattached by the parks department. The victim did not wish to pursue charges, so the case was closed. It may be reopened pending any follow-up from the victim or the guilty juvenile’s mother.

June 7

DOMESTIC: At 4:14 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Third Street in reference to a domestic dispute in progress. Upon arrival, a female witness and her 5-year old daughter were moved a distance from the residence while the male subject and another female were inside. The complainant stated Jestin Partin had his live-in girlfriend trapped inside of the residence, and she believed him to be on meth. Officers were able to detain Partin, and he was arrested for domestic violence, threats of imminent harm, and he was transported to the Darke County Jail on a $275 bond.

THEFT: At 4:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Birt Street in reference to a theft not in progress. The female victim and homeowner advised she had placed two diamond rings in a kitchen drawer and they had come up missing. The female victim provided one suspect who was contacted and advised he would never steal from her. With the lack of evidence provided and no witnesses or admission, there is no further action to be taken.

THEFT: At 6:18 a.m. officers responded at the Greenville Police Department in reference to a stolen tricycle. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the complainant who advised sometime between June 6 at 1 p.m. and June 7 at 6 a.m. his yellow tricycle was stolen from his residence at the 100 block of West Water Street. The male complainant advised the lock holding the tricycle to the back porch had been cut off. There are no current leads on who stole the tricycle at this time.

June 8

DOMESTIC: At 7:47 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Water Street in reference to a domestic dispute. It was learned that they were in a verbal argument while having dinner together at the residence and food was thrown. Nothing physical was reported nor were any threats made. Both individuals decided to stay at the residence. A 14-year-old female and a 9-year-old female were present.

THEFT: At 3:10 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 Block of Lease Avenue on a theft complaint. The complainant advised that sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. an unknown person or persons stole his tricycle. According to him, he parked the tricycle on the north side of the building and locked it to a picnic table with a bike lock. Video surveillance showed a male subject arriving and taking the tricycle.

JUNE 9

WANTED PERSON: At 10:09 a.m officers responded to the 1700 block of Wagner Avenue to investigate a theft complaint from the day prior regarding a stolen bicycle believed to be in the area. Upon arrival in the area, Trevor Newbauer was located and arrested for an active felony warrant, no bond. Alisha Keith was found with Newbauer and was also arrested from criminal trespass. Newbauer was not charged for trespassing as there was no record of him previously being warned.

THEFT: At 8 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of East Fourth Street in reference to a theft not in progress. The female complainant stated that a purple and white medium sized magnum bicycle was stolen from off of her front porch at the listed address. There are currently no leads, and the victim also does not want charges. Due to this, there is no need for a further investigation.

June 11

FORGERY: At 7:09 p.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to counterfeit bills. The asset protection officer advised a white female and a black male passed a fake $10 bill and $50 bill that had “This note is not legal, it is to be used for motion pictures.” Due to the victim not wanting any charges, there is no need for any further investigation.

June 13

WANTED PERSON: At 6:35 a.m. officers on patrol noticed a known wanted fugitive enter into the residence on the 100 block of St. Clair Street. Ryan Keathley was arrested for an active warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of theft with a $1,025 bond. He was transported to the Darke County Jail where he was incarcerated.

June 14

DOMESTIC: At 11:58 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Tecumseh Street in reference to a physical domestic altercation. The female victim had visible abrasions of her forehead, and her left cheek appeared to be swollen. She advised her husband, Ambrose Allen who had left prior to officers arrival, had assaulted her. While she filled out a statement, officers were informed Allen was at the station to report the incident himself. Officers observed scratch marks on the left side of his neck. He advised he had texted the victim earlier stating he wanted a divorce, and she became angry and aggressive when he got home. A female witness advised she observed Allen exit the residence and the female victim followed. She stated the female asked for the keys and Allen pushed her before walking down the street. Both the female and Allen had visible injuries, but due to a witness observing Allen push the female and the extent of the injuries, Allen was determined to be the primary aggressor. Allen was transported to the Darke County Jail where he was booked on a charge of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree with no bond. The female victim, Elizabeth Allen, was issued a citation for domestic violence.

JUVENILE COMP: At 7:11 p.m. officers were dispatched to the City Park in reference to a juvenile complaint. The complaint advised that the juvenile had been vandalizing areas of the city park by the playground near Harmon Avenue. Upon arrival it was found that a 16-year-old male had taken pen ink, put it into a white plastic bottle, and began to deface property in and around the park area. He also defaced the stop sign. Officers approached him as he was walking away. He stopped and stated he had painted the park area. When asked why he did it, he stated he just wanted people to know who he was and get his name out there. The male juvenile was issued a citation from criminal mischief.

June 22

THEFT: Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Donald Drive in reference to a theft of money online. After receiving details from the victim, a report was completed, and he was advised to contact his bank right away. The mother of the victim stated her son made some online purchases and believes his bank account was hacked. They were advised to close the account and change PIN for the account.

