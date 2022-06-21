Greenville student wins National Bullying Prevention Award

Staff report

GREENVILLE — A young Greenville student is blazing a trail for kindness.

PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center is pleased to announce the recipients of the 8th Annual Unity Awards. The Unity Awards recognize individuals and groups that empower others to take action, advocate for those who need support, or share acts of kindness that cause a ripple effect in their communities. They will be celebrated on PACER’s website and social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, throughout the week of June 13.

Along with Emma T. of Greenville, Ohio, who is the youngest honoree, the 2022 recipients are:

-Atoms Matter Student Voice Team, a school group at Alexander Science Center School from Los Angeles, Calif.

-EllaGrace Clinger, a high school student from Shalimar, Fla.

-Edwin Cordero, Sr., a community member from McDonough, Ga.

-DaVonia Lashae Henry, a high school student from Kansas City, Kan.

-Hunter Elementary, an entire elementary school from Brownstown, Mich.

-Outspoken Oaks Upstanders, a school group at River Oaks Academy in Westlake Village, Calif.

-Zack Retka, a high school student from Rosemount, Minn.

-Tony Stowe, an educator from Kansas City, Kan.

-Chantelle Vaughn, an educator from Richfield, Minn.

When a classmate of Emma T. was teased by other students who called her a boy after she got her hair cut short, Emma told her teachers in secret that she was going to get her hair cut like the girl’s. A few days later, Emma walked into the classroom and up to the other girl with her hood up; she then pulled her hood down to reveal her new haircut. The other girl was so happy, and the two embraced. Emma’s teacher commented, “I am so proud of Emma for her incredible act of kindness.”

Katy Copas, a licensed school counselor, said, “At our school, we teach students that people make the world a better place by being kind. When Emma sees others being treated in a disrespectful manner, she finds ways to make situations better with kindness. We thank Emma for being such an inspiration!”

Julie Hertzog, director of PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, commented, “The Unity Awards give us a chance to celebrate the individuals of all ages who are helping to make the world a kinder, more inclusive, and more accepting place. We are honored to have the opportunity to recognize these inspiring students, educators, and community members. Emma T. is a wonderful example that even the youngest child can make a difference.”

For more information visit PACER.org/bullying/getinvolved/unity-awards.asp.