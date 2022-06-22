Edison State makes major donation to Empowering programs

Staff report

GREENVILLE – Edison State Community College recently made a major donation to Empowering Darke County Youth. The monetary donation is in addition to making space available on campus for Empowering tutoring programs.

“Our first tutoring program in 2016 was on the Edison State Greenville campus,” said Bob Robinson, Empowering Darke County Youth. “Also, Edison State Communication students have been the volunteer base for our Greenville programs every year since then.”

Chad Beanblossom, Vice President of Enrollment Management & Regional Campuses, has been a strong supporter of the Empowering Mission, noting that many of Empowering students could eventually become Edison State students. He and his staff have visited tutoring sessions, bearing gifts, on a number of occasions.

Edison State’s main campus is in Piqua. In addition to Greenville, the college has regional campuses in Eaton and Troy.

Since 2016, Empowering has offered academic support to 1,231 students from every school district in Darke County. Empowering currently has five After School Programs in four Darke County school districts: Greenville Elementary, Greenville Middle, Ansonia Elementary, Arcanum-Butler Middle, and Mississinawa Valley Elementary.

Want more information? Contact Empowering at [email protected] or mail: PO Box 1113, Greenville, OH 45331.

The Empowering Mission: Empowering Darke County Youth is a 501c3 United Way Agency providing After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.