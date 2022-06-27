DCCA’s ‘BBQ & Blues’ features Zydeco superstar

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts is once again bringing “Barbecue and Blues” to downtown Greenville on Friday, July 8; the fun begins at 6 p.m. on the spacious lawn at the Greenville Public Library, 520 Sycamore Street. Zydeco superstar Terrance Simien headlines the event, which will also offer food, soft drinks, wine and micro brews.

“’Barbecue and Blues’ has always been a fantastic summer party, and last year’s memorable event was almost untoppable,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner; “However, we believe Terrance and his Zydeco Experience will more than fill the bill, providing great music and a good time for all concerned.”

Zydeco is a complex, diverse and dynamic form of American roots music which inspires movement and dancing. Grammy-award winning artist Terrance Simien is an eighth generation Louisiana Creole who has been sharing his Zydeco roots for nearly 40 years. Terrance performs the vocals while leading his massively skilled Zydeco Experience band which includes Danny Williams, who has played keyboards with the band for over 30 years, 10-plus-years veteran Stan Chambers playing bass, and Ian Mollinaro-Thompson on drums as well as Berklee College of Music graduates Revone Andres playing trombone and Orlando Gilbert on the saxophone.

“Terrance and the Zydeco Experience have brought their incomparable sound and deep knowledge of the Creole culture to our community several times as part of our Arts In Education program, as well as having provided a memorable Coffeehouse Series show that drew a capacity crowd that soon were on their feet and groovin’ to the music,” Mr. Warner stated.

Indianapolis-based singer/songwriter Levi Driskell will open the festivities; Levi’s aggressive and percussive guitar playing augment his painful, beautiful, heartfelt lyrics to tell stories from life. A bluesman at heart, Levi has created his own eclectic blend of blues, folk and Americana that inspires a whirlwind of emotions among audiences during his impressive performances.

According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, food vendors include local food truck favorites Nacho Pig and Wholly Smokes BBQ, as well as downtown Greenville’s Merchant House, while drinks will be provided by Moeller Brew Barn and Heidelberg Distributing.

Ms. Jordan urges music lovers of all ages to “grab blankets or lawn chairs and come out to celebrate summer with us.”

Music for this year’s fun-filled event is sponsored by Matt and Angie Arnold, George and Becky Luce, Gail Overholser, Jim and Julia Poeppelman, and Zechar-Bailey Funeral Home; Greenville Public Library graciously provides the venue for “Barbecue & Blues.” Other support for this Special Event comes from Rumpke, Darke County Endowment for the Arts, and DCCA memberships. Additionally, the Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. Also, DCCA’s presentation of Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience is supported by the Arts Midwest GIG Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from the Ohio Arts Council.

Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under; food and drink are not included in the ticket price. DCCA will receive profits from the sale of drinks provided by Heidelberg Distributing and Moeller Brew Barn. Although tickets will be available at the gate, DCCA strongly recommends purchasing them in advance; tickets can be purchased by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or www.DarkeCountyArts.org and are also on sale at Greenville Public Library, Readmore’s Hallmark, and Darke County Welcome Center.