All American Clothing Co. announces partnership

Staff report

ARCANUM — On June 28, All American Clothing Co. and The Vermont Flannel Company of East Barre, Vt., announced a new partnership to support domestic apparel production in the United States.

The strategic partnership, called USA Brands, will:

—Combine two of the country’s best-known USA-made brands of blue jeans and flannel clothing

—Provide quality-made domestic clothing to consumers on a national scale at reasonable prices

—Strengthen Vermont Flannel and All American Clothing’s commitment to American jobs and American craftsmanship

“Given Vermont Flannel’s legacy as a supporter of US manufacturing, it makes so much sense for us to partner with All American Clothing as we continue to grow and expand nationally,” said Mark Baker, founder of The Vermont Flannel Company. “We couldn’t imagine a better brand and company to pair with Vermont Flannel’s legacy, culture and values.”

BJ Nickol, founder of All American Clothing, had a similar message. “All American Clothing has always supported American manufacturing and American jobs, from the denim we purchase to make our blue jeans right down to the boxes we ship them in. It’s all about trying to build a stronger American economy,” said Nickol. “And that fits so well with Vermont Flannel’s mission of keeping manufacturing in America.”

The combined partnership will continue to operate out of its base locations in Vermont and Ohio, employing team members across Vermont, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and North Carolina while supporting suppliers across the United States.

“Our employees are so excited to see the growth opportunities both for themselves, as well as American manufacturing,” said Joe Van Deman, CEO of USA Brands. “Both of these companies began with hard work, entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to making a quality product here in the United States.”

Per https://www.allamericanclothing.com/pages/jobs, All American is currently hiring for Customer Service/Warehouse position(s) in Arcanum, Ohio. The full- and/or part-time customer service position includes the following responsibilities: return/exchange processing; answering phone and customer emails; communicating with customers regarding back orders, order confirmations, order status updates; helping in warehouse to pull/pack orders, ship packages, and stock shelves. Must be able to use a computer and lift 50 pounds. Resumes may be emailed to [email protected]

Visit All American Clothing at www.allamericanclothing.com or follow All American Clothing Co. on Facebook. The All American Clothing Company mission is to support USA families and jobs by producing high-quality clothing in the USA at an affordable price. By keeping our production in the USA we provide jobs and a tax base that supports our communities.

Visit Vermont Flannel at www.vermontflannel.com or follow Vermont Flannel Company on Facebook. The Vermont Flannel company is on a mission to fill the world with comfort and bring the finest quality flannel clothing to everyone. We have remained committed to the Handcrafted USA Movement since 1991.