Arcanum Girl’s Basketball Team teaches youth at Basketball Camp

ARCANUM — Arcanum High School hosted a youth girls basketball camp on June 27 to 29 for grades 1 through 8. Seventh and eighth graders had their own session while the rest were in another session. Arcanum Girl’s Basketball Head Coach Abbey Moore ran the camp along with her assistant coach, Stevie Johnting, and some of her current players.

Moore said she had 98 campers sign up for the three-day camp, around the same number as last year. The camp has gone steady this week even with the high number of campers.

“I couldn’t be any happier. There’s a lot of girls in the gym and we’ve been able to organize it in a way and have my high school girls helping where it has gone pretty smooth this week,” Moore said.

Moore has hosted this camp every year since she has been the head coach. She said it’s something she and her players look forward to every summer. The camp is chance to show how important the players are to the younger girls.

“They know they’re role models. Weeks like this, where you have a youth camp, highlights it. To put them in those leadership roles, have them demonstrate and teach, that’s what it’s all about,” Moore said.

Moore said she hopes to show the young girls the enjoyment of basketball through the camp. The purpose of the camp is to not only improve the campers’ skill, but to hopefully get them to fall in love with the game.

That passion could help build the program up for years to come. The camp could have some future Arcanum basketball players in attendance.

“When you get that appreciation for the game and that love for the game, it’s going to make your program better when those girls come up and join the program. It’s exciting the amount of numbers we do, it’s awesome,” Moore said. “I hope the girls continue to play this summer and keep working hard to get better.”

