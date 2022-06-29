Commissioners approve appointments, agreements for youth services

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss certificates of appointments and agreements for services to youth. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present.

The commissioners approved the examination and allowance of bills. As of June 28, the General Fund has $9,128.91, the Outside General Fund has $23,648.81, and the combined grand total is $32,777.72.

The commissioners approved the transfer of appropriations for the DC Commissioners. A total of $1,500 was moved from the General Fund into another General Fund in order to cover the funds needed for repairs on machinery and equipment. The money was transferred specifically out of postage and into machine and equipment maintenance and repair.

A fund advance for the Darke County Municipal Court/Healing Communities Study Grant was approved. The grant is requesting that a “Fund Advance” be completed to cover costs of Rental and Housing Assistance. A total of $480 was transferred from the General Fund to the Outside Fund, and the money will advance back once revenue is received from the grant.

Heather Johnson received a certificate of appointment for the Darke County Job and Family Services. The position is for a full time Social Services Worker 2. She will move into the position and become effective July 5.

An Agreement for Services to Youth between the Central Ohio Youth Center and Darke County (COYC) Commissioners and Juvenile Court was approved. This is to ensure a secure correctional treatment program for chronic juvenile offenders. For any child placed in the CYOC, Darke County agrees to pay $190 per day. This agreement will become effective July 1.

The commissioners approved the transfer of appropriations and revenue and appropriation increases for the Darke County Solid Waste District. For the DC Solid Waste a total of $18,300 was transferred out from the Other Operating in order to advance and match for the “New 2022 Litter Grant.”

The Darke County Commissioners requested the following revenue and appropriation increases be changed for the New 2022 Litter Grant. An estimated revenue increase of $42,700, and a total appropriation increase of $42,700 was approved to cover the State Grant, Solid Waste Match, Advance Ins, Litter Prevention, Membership and Dues, Trash Hauling, and Advance Outs.

“She has been very successful, over the years, at getting this grant,” Committee Chair Mike Stegall said.

Aultman explained how this Litter Grant funds the trash bash every year.

“It has been such a successful program, and the reason we keep getting this grant is because it has been so successful. A lot of other counties don’t have the type of success we have had,” Stegall added.

Next an expense request for Brad Horsley to attend a mandatory Ohio GIS Conference in September was approved. Estimated costs for the conference includes $202.50 for transportation, $600 for lodging, $240 for meals, and $329 for registration. The total estimated cost for the meeting is $1,371.50.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]