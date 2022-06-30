Farm Power event coming to Darke County Fairgrounds

Staff Report

GREENVILLE — Are you looking for something to do after the Fourth of July? The Darke County Fairgrounds may be just the place for family fun July 7 to 10 when Greenville Farm Power of the Past holds its 23rd Anniversary Reunion, or sometimes referred to as an antique tractor and gas engine show.

This year’s feature tractors are Massey-Harris, Massey Ferguson, Ferguson, Ford, and Fordson tractors and equipment as well as Fairbanks-Morse and side-shaft gas engines. We are hosting the Massey Harris Ferguson Club of Ohio State Show.

In addition to the traditional display of tractors and gas engines from days gone by, there will be lots of activities in store. Threshing, chainsaw carving by Dayle Lewis, and blacksmithing by Ramey Israel are only a few of the demonstrations during the show.

The arts, crafts, and flea market vendors will be located inside the Coliseum and outside on the grounds. At least 70 vendors have reserved a space and we anticipate more arriving to register during the few days before the show begins. A swap meet has been added this year.

Food is a part of any event, and there will be quite a selection of food trucks on the fairgrounds. Registered concessionaires include: Adams Food Trailer with fresh fruit; Artic Fox shaved ice; Badges BBQ; Bowman’s Concessions; Fiske Fries; Fiske Cheese Curds; El Tacon Potosino; Hunts Concessions; Just Ice Cream; Kettle Nation Kettle Corn; The Kings Nuts & Tea; New Madison Kiwanis; Martin’s Concessions; MBJ Concessions; Mike’s Family Concessions; Nana’s Kettle Corn; Old Nellie’s under the Grandstand; P-Nuts Chicken & More; Poor Betty’s; and Ullery Concessions Homemade Ice Cream.

The Darke County Tractor Pullers hold the Annual July Classic truck and tractor pull on Friday evening and follow up with the antique pull on Saturday morning. The Western Ohio Garden Tractor Pullers hold their annual pull on Saturday evening. The horse arena is the scene for the heavyweight horse pull at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Special events for the ladies are scheduled on Friday and Saturday. Presenters for these events include Audrey Hathaway, Melanie Nealeigh, Tammy Baughn, Jana Bruggeman, and Nancy Losey.

The kids have lots of events, too. New this year is a story time and activity Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Ohio Center with Melissa Rahm. There will be a different story and activity each day. The popular scavenger hunt returns with an extra twist this year. The traditional kiddie tractor pull takes place on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Youth Building, followed by the coin scramble in the threshing area at 4 p.m.

Square dancing with Wesley Fenton as the caller is another new event this year. This begins at 7 p.m. in the Ohio Center. Whether you dance or come to watch others, it is sure to be a toe-tapping time.

Admission is $5 per day per person. Kids 12 and under are admitted free. A membership/gate pass is available at the show office for $10 per person. Golf carts are allowed and are charged a $10 registration fee. Camping is available. Check out our website at www.greenvillefarmpower.org or our Facebook page for more information. Chet Linebaugh is the president and can be reached at 937-459-6424. Anissa Krueger is in charge of vendors and can be reached at 937-564-4307.