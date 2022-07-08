Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

The phrase “Believe in yourself” first sounds like a bit of new age verbiage or simply another way to say, “have confidence.” However, the older I get the more I am convinced believing in oneself must be the basis of one’s core existence. One’s very intrinsic nature or essence is resultant of the belief of who and what they are. These beliefs, of self, need not be factual, nonetheless will and have shaped each of us uniquely and also affect how we see and experience the world.

Our core beliefs are not inborn, rather they are learned. Core beliefs are developed in early childhood or at traumatic or stressful times within our lives. These beliefs become deeply rooted perspectives about ourselves and the world as we know it. Unknowingly our beliefs affect our emotions, how we interpret situations and our thoughts. The process is so automatic that we either don’t realize our tendencies or assume it is beyond our control. And although it is easier said than done, it remains quite possible to replace our present beliefs with a different and more favorable mindset.

I write of this because our beliefs or ethos defines our character, our spirit, our aspirations, and our very being. We can become defeated, or a champion based on our ideology of self and that follows throughout all things in life. Prime examples include the athlete who also excels academically or becomes a top salesperson. Winners win and losers lose, but no one need fail unless they allow it. It is never too late to change one’s ethos.

If we can be perfectly honest with ourselves, we must admit we know ourselves better than anyone. We know our strengths and our weaknesses, our likes and dislikes, our hopes, and aspirations. We know when we experience pain, lack of protection or loss, but sometimes we are not in possession of what it takes to correct our circumstances. For these occasions we need physicians, surgeons, law enforcement officers, lawyers, arbiters, claims adjusters, and other professionals.

We should do well to keep in mind that these professions exist for the protection of society, of which we are all members. However, when we reach out to any one of these fields, we can quickly become irrelevant, lost in their bureaucratic system. For this reason, many people have become disenchanted with the aforementioned professions, as well as many others. I suppose this may be why we have become a do-it-yourself society in almost every other field. And although we can have an elective surgery for a tummy tuck or an eye lift, we cannot get a necessary medical surgery as easily or perhaps at all.

If you believe nothing else about yourself, believe that you are a survivor, that you will fight with conviction, that you will not compromise your values, that you will not be beaten into submission. Remain steadfast never allow yourself to be devalued. You matter more than the perpetrator even though the law may say differently, you matter more than your illness though medical tests may not recognize your underlying illness, you matter more than the damage done to your property, although the insurance guidelines may deem otherwise. Whenever you hear a voice saying you can’t do something, defy it by doing that very thing. It’s the easiest way to silence that negative voice.

Remember we are all imperfect, which means every establishment built by humans, designed for humans, and operated by humans is imperfect. That alone should assure you that you are as capable and deserving as the next person.

“As soon as you trust yourself, you will know how to live.” ~Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

“To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment.” ~Ralph Waldo Emerson

You wouldn’t worry so much about what others think of you if you realized how seldom they do.” ~Eleanor Roosevelt

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, July 8, BBQ and Blues at the Greenville Public Library beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is $10.

Friday, July 8, Elvis Presley Tribute, Ryan Roth and the Comeback Special. Sponsored by the Towne and Country Players at the Versailles Heritage Park beginning at 7 p.m. This is lawn seating so bring a blanket or lawn chair for your greater enjoyment.

Saturday, July 9, Darke County Singles Dance held at the Greenville VFW at 219 N. Ohio Street from 8 to 11 p.m. Music by Locking Up Otis. $7 cover charge. Doors Open at 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 10, Fresh Horses and Captain Fantastic (Garth Brooks and Elton John tributes) at 7 p.m at Hein Amphitheater in Fort Recovery’s Vantrees Park.

Monday, July 11, Memory Lane (Senior Citizen) Dance held at the Greenville VFW from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Open to the public, with music by Tom Everhart. Admission is $5 at the door.

Tuesday, July 12, Breakfast at the Wooden Spoon from 9 to 10:45 a.m. for anyone that wants to join in with the Area Widow(er)s. (It’s breakfast and socializing for singles too).

Thursday, July 14, Card Night with Fred downstairs in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7 p.m. Open to the Public.

Sunday, July 17, Forever Diamond, (a Neil Diamond cover band from Cincinnati), at 7 p.m. at the Amphitheater in Fort Recovery.

Sunday, July 24, Ice Cream Social at the Versailles Museum from 1 to 4 p.m.

Happy birthday wishes to Mona Lou Blakely (93), Tom Pierron, Marvin Gehret, Tom Guillozet, Nancy Overholser, Marilyn Monnin, Kelly Murphy, Sharon DeWeese, Kelly Dapore, Scott Gerling, Matt Poeppelman, Jerry Hecht, Mitch Arnett, Kim Custenborder, Susan Ahrens, Teresa Turner, Patti Gerling, Jan Turner, Mark Pleiman, Kay Sanders, Beverly Petty, Keith Rawlins, Steve Baker, Sharon Henry, A.J. Magoto, and those I missed. Happy anniversary wishes to Diana and Dale Hartke (?), Kelly and Brian Dapore (22), Jenny and Mike Williams (23), Sheila and Ivan Christian (45), Shirley and Bob Magoteaux (52). And happy retirement wishes to Fr. James Simons and Jane Pierron.

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Teara Hummel (44), Debra Nixon (63), Beverly Brown (69), Phyllis Poeppelman (81), and all those who have passed, especially those whose anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness learn to be happy. Life will always be complicated. Don’t wait for things to get easier, simpler, or better. Learn to be happy right now, as you are and who you are, otherwise you’ll run out of time.

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 937-423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints nor the independent activities of the author.