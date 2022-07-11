Hollansburg man sentenced on drug, DUI charges

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — A Hollansburg man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Sammy J. Moore, 45, entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of possession of methamphetamines, a felony of the fifth degree and to count two of driving while under the influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

The maximum penalty Moore faced was 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine on count one, all of which are not mandatory, and he faced a mandatory three days incarceration, a license suspension, and a $375 fine on count two. Both the defense and state agreed a community control sanction was acceptable for count one.

Judge Hein sentenced Moore to supervision for up to 60 months and 100 hours of community service on count one. Count two imposed a mandatory $375 fine and one year license suspension. As for the mandatory time Moore needed to served, Hein sentenced him to a minimum of 72 hours of educational programming. If Moore fails to abide by the rules and regulations put before him, he faces up to 12 months incarceration.

In other cases:

Kenneth R. Baker, of Conover, Ohio, entered a guilty plea Monday to possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Baker’s guilty plea was held by the Darke County Common Pleas Court pending the completion of his ILC (Intervention in Lieu of Conviction) Program. The court had deemed him a good candidate and approved Baker’s motion for ILC.

Baker is required to complete his ILC for up to 60 months and complete 40 hours of community service. Failure in completing the program or failure to follow the rules and regulations could result in up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine. This sentence could be served consecutively with the violations he would also face in Montgomery County where he is currently on supervision for another case.

Wyonna H. Douglas, 28, of Union City, entered a guilty plea upon being approved for an ILC program for possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. If Douglas fails to complete the program or violates any rules and regulations, she faces a maximum of 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine, all of which are not mandatory.

Judge Hein held her guilty plea upon completion of the program and sentenced her to attend the program for up to 60 months and complete 50 hours of community service. Housing arrangements were being made for a sober living facility.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]