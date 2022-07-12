Christmas in July Tea Party

Arcanum News for the week of July 11, 2022

By Vickie Rhodehamel

It will be Christmas in July at Immanuel Baptist Church on Saturday, July 23. The ladies of IBC, also known as Sisters of Faith, will be hosting their first ever Christmas Tea. You don’t want to miss this event! There will be special music, delicious foods to taste and enjoy, a photobooth plus a devotional message! The committee so looks forward to being able to finally present this event after having to cancel due to COVID in prior years! If you have any questions, please feel free to message or call Vickie Rhodehamel at 937-423-3763. Reservations are requested by July 17 to Vickie. IBC is located at 500 West South Street, Arcanum.

Congratulations to Gabriel Greve on earning his PhD in computer science at the Air Force Institute of Technology-Wright Patterson Air Force Base (AFIT at WPAB) last month. Gabe also holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Cedarville University and a Master’s degree from AFIT. He is a 2004 graduate of Arcanum High School. Gabe and his wife, Traci, live in Arcanum and with their two children, Hamilton and Lorelai. He will continue his work at WPAFB. Congratulations, Dr. Greve – you are one smart cookie! Gabe is the son of Pastor Greg and Terri Greve and son-in-law of Vickie and the late Kevin Rhodehamel.

It’s a new little brother for the Paxton Family! Big Brother Oliver Paxton is proud to announce that Archer Lee Paxton was born on June 20 at Kettering Hospital weighing 9 pounds and measuring 21 inches at 7:43 a.m. Proud parents are Madison (Studebaker) and Robby Paxton, proud grandparents are Chris Studebaker, Kim Baker, and Brian and Theresa Paxton. Proud great-grandparents are Rick and Sue Studebaker and Bob and Bonnie Bolinger. As Winnie the Pooh stated, “As soon as I saw you, I knew an adventure was going to happen.”

End of the year awards from the Arcanum Butler Middle School – Congratulations to the 2021-2022 Trojan Way winners. These students were selected by their peers for displaying the characteristics of respect, responsibility, leadership, and performance all year long. 5th grade – Sadie Waldo and Isaac Wiant; 6th grade – Josie Schwartz and Leland Neumaier; 7th grade – Ella Flatter and Landon Urlage; 8th grade – Emry Edwards and Camden Pfahler.

Congratulations to Natalie Miller for winning the 2022 Larissa Beisner Award and Isaac Flatter who was awarded the 2022 Zach Garbig Award.

End of the year awards from Arcanum High School — The State FFA Degree is earned by less than 2 percent of Ohio FFA members and is the highest honor the Ohio FFA Association can bestow on a member. The Arcanum students who were presented the degree were Bryson Sharp, Caleb Hartman, Carson Tegtmeyer, Ellie Fout, Katie Weiss, Kylee Freeman, Nick Sharritts, and Tyler Huber. The chapter also has three graduates on track to earn the American FFA Degree this coming fall. Those members are Blayne Hess, Isaac Smith, and Raymond Denniston. Landon Haney was awarded the Ohio FFA Star in Agribusiness, Landon was one of only four students across the State of Ohio to earn an Ohio FFA Star!

Congratulations to Ryan Martin, Isabella O’Daniel, Tyler Pfahler, and Eliza Smith who each accomplished completing their associate’s degree from Sinclair Community College by utilizing the College Credit Plus program.

The Arcanum Farmer’s Market is seeking vendors at their Saturday morning market at Veteran’s Park on George Street. Please bring your extra garden produce to sell at market or anything hand crafted as well as honey, baked goods, or crafts. Please share with your garden friends, bakers and crafters!

The Village of Arcanum is now seeking help from all entities in Darke County in helping them locate further Purple Heart recipients to be inducted at this year’s Purple Heart celebration. Any information that an entity could provide on a possible Purple Heart recipient(s) would be greatly appreciated. Information can be sent to Julie Miller at [email protected]

You may recall that last September the Village of Arcanum become the first entity in Darke County to become a Purple Heart Village. The Village of Arcanum is preparing to hold its second annual Purple Heart celebration in September, and every September thereafter, to induct additional Purple Heart recipients found throughout the year into the Village of Arcanum’s Purple Heart Recognition book. The book is registered with the Purple Heart Trail, and available to be viewed by the public and is a wonderful way to honor those military men and women, past and present, that have received the Purple Heart. More information about this celebration in September to come soon!

“Hot July brings cooling showers, Apricots and gillyflowers.” – Sara Coleridge

“But here I am in July, and why am I thinking about Christmas pudding? Probably because we always pine for what we do not have. The winter seems cozy and romantic in the hell of summer, but hot beaches and sunlight are what we yearn for all winter.” – Joanna Franklin Bell

